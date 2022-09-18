ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
47th annual CenterFest Arts Festival wraps up in Downtown Durham

The 47th annual CenterFest Arts Festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon in Downtown Durham .

The event is North Carolina's longest running juried outdoor arts festival.

An estimated 30,000 people were expected to attend the two day event that showcased visual artist from across the country, and filled multiple stages with local performers.

"We have over a hundred fine artists. Five stages going gangbusters all the time. Right behind us is the kids area and wonderful food and you know Durham and food," Director of Artist services Margaret Demott said.

Organizers said after hitting pause for two years due to COVID-19, they were excited to bring the event back to Downtown Durham.

