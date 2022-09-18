Read full article on original website
BET
Mrs. Robbie’s ‘Sweetie Pie Upper Crust’ St. Louis Restaurant To Close On September 25
Mrs. Robbie has announced her St. Louis restaurant Sweetie Pie Upper Crust will be closing this weekend on September 25 until further notice following the star’s son’s Tim Norman trial. “Thank you all so much for the many years of support❤️,” Robbie captioned. The restaurant...
KMOV
Help Wanted at Pop Pop Hurray
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The worker shortage is proving to impact large corporations and small businesses. Kristen Cornett visits Pop Pop Hurray to see how they are pivoting to get by without as much help.
The Taste of St. Louis is happening downtown this weekend
Food fans don't miss your chance to taste all that St. Louis has to offer at the Taste of St. Louis this weekend! This free-to-enter event is loaded with food, music, drinks, and family-friendly entertainment. Find out all the details right here. The Taste of St. Louis is happening this...
KOMU
Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade
Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
KMOV
Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop. In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in south St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis drone startup selected to join elite space program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A metro startup has been selected for an elite space accelerator program. St. Louis company WingXpand was chosen out of 600 international companies to join the “Techstars” program in Los Angeles. The program focuses on aerospace technology, working in partnership with organizations like the...
WSFA
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog. KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.
Assault Allegations Against St. Louis Chef Detail Pattern of Abuse
Snō Chef Tony Nguyen is accused of holding a knife to the victim's throat and beating her
North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
St. Louis no longer nation’s murder capital
St. Louis is no longer the nation's murder capital.
From basketball star to recovering drug addict: Herren speaks to St. Louis Youth
ST. LOUIS – A silent auditorium at Pattonville High School is focused soley on the man on stage. The man is Chris Herren. Once on the cover of Sports Illustrated, recruited by the NCAA’s top programs and thriving in the world of basketball, Herren was an unstoppable force. The only thing capable of stopping him? […]
St. Louis man accused of luring woman to construction site for abuse
Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.
KMOV
Man shot to death in north St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning. The shooting happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue near Thekla Avenue. Police said a man in his 20s died after being shot in the chest.
Man pistol-whipped, carjacked at Gravois Plaza parking lot in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a suspect pistol-whipped and carjacked a man from the Gravois Plaza parking lot in south St. Louis.
KMOV
Proposal to curb St. Louis downtown crime could impact when new bars, venues close
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At Whiskey on Washington, owner David Shanks is looking forward to what the future of downtown nightlife could become, especially along Washington Ave. “I think that the city is heading in the right direction, and I wouldn’t want to put a cap on an opportunity for anyone and how we attract more businesses to come,” said Shanks.
St. Louis man used stolen identity to buy $5K puppy
A St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday for using stolen or phony identification documents to buy, lease, or steal three cars and a $5,600 puppy.
