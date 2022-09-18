ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Help Wanted at Pop Pop Hurray

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The worker shortage is proving to impact large corporations and small businesses. Kristen Cornett visits Pop Pop Hurray to see how they are pivoting to get by without as much help.
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
KMOV

Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop. In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.
KMOV

St. Louis drone startup selected to join elite space program

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A metro startup has been selected for an elite space accelerator program. St. Louis company WingXpand was chosen out of 600 international companies to join the “Techstars” program in Los Angeles. The program focuses on aerospace technology, working in partnership with organizations like the...
FOX 2

North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
KMOV

Man shot to death in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday morning. The shooting happened inside a home in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue near Thekla Avenue. Police said a man in his 20s died after being shot in the chest.
