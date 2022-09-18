Read full article on original website
Joanna Gonzales
4d ago
Your not that good anymore Russ , all that money and didn’t even complete half your passes. Seattle definitely got the better trade in the deal
Reply(4)
22
Edward Ruiz
4d ago
idk why they gave him so much $ when he's a 50/50 QB. no miracles happening here when we need a better OL and DE line to win games
Reply(2)
19
some Rando guy
4d ago
😂😂 it's going to be a long season for the broncos , as a Seahawks fan I can console myself our long season will end with a good pick to grab a QB if Denver has a crap season too all the better (for us)
Reply
12
