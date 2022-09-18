Read full article on original website
The Major Details The GTA 6 Leak May Have Revealed About The Combat System
It looks like cars aren't the only thing getting an upgrade in "Grand Theft Auto VI." The upcoming game — which is the subject of a massive leak that involved more than 90 video clips swiped from Rockstar Games — will also pack some new moves, literally. The leak reveals that characters aren't quite as restricted as in previous games when it comes to combat, gaining some key new abilities that will likely, if nothing else, make battles more fun for the player. Weapons have also received some big upgrades, at least based on videos that show the items being tested in various environments.
The Last Of Us Director Had A Heartfelt Response To The GTA 6 Leaks
Neil Druckmann has published a kind message to the developers impacted by the "GTA 6" leak, which has revealed key details about the yet-to-be-released game.
GTA 6 Leak References A Mark Zuckerberg-Inspired Character From GTA 5
A reference to the "GTA 5" character clearly inspired by Mark Zuckerberg has been found in the leaked gameplay footage, presenting an in-game conspiracy theory.
How The BBC Went Green In Its Huge Queen's Funeral Broadcast
The BBC's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is a huge undertaking, but the news organization is making the operation green in a couple key ways
Elon Musk's Humanoid Robot Is Facing Some Serious Skepticism
Tesla has an ambitious plan to develop a robot that, in addition to looking like a human, will be able to perform many human tasks. Not everyone is convinced.
Surface Pro 9 And Surface Laptop 5 Details Leak Out Ahead Of Expected October Reveal
Microsoft has confirmed plans for an October event, and a new leak claims to reveal details about a couple of the products the company will likely unveil.
GTA 6 Will Apparently Give Fans A Lot More Car Customization Options
The cars in "Grand Theft Auto VI" may pack a substantial number of customization options, at least based on a handful of leaked video clips.
Take-Two Shuts Down The GTA 6 Leak But It's Too Late
The massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak has taken the video games industry by storm. The leak first surfaced on the GTA Forums and revealed some key details about "GTA 6," such as a female character, new vehicle mechanics, and the return of a Zuckerberg parody among others. However, developer Rockstar and parent company Take-Two have finally entered damage control mode and are actively trying to get the leaked material pulled down from the internet.
Today's Wordle Answer #459 - September 21, 2022 Solution And Hints
If today's Wordle puzzle is proving to be too much of a head-scratcher, here are some hints to help you arrive at the answer in time to preserve your streak. We'll also reveal the full solution in the second section, so you can skip ahead if you don't mind the spoiler.
The Real Reason The Nintendo Virtual Boy Flopped
The Nintendo Virtual Boy from the 1990s was a flop because of some serious health concerns that manifested in users.
One Million Car Tesla Recall Revealed But The Fix Feels Magical
Tesla has recalled more than 1 million of its EVs over a power window issue found during testing, but the fix will be as simple as sending out some data.
