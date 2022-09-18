ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Major Details The GTA 6 Leak May Have Revealed About The Combat System

It looks like cars aren't the only thing getting an upgrade in "Grand Theft Auto VI." The upcoming game — which is the subject of a massive leak that involved more than 90 video clips swiped from Rockstar Games — will also pack some new moves, literally. The leak reveals that characters aren't quite as restricted as in previous games when it comes to combat, gaining some key new abilities that will likely, if nothing else, make battles more fun for the player. Weapons have also received some big upgrades, at least based on videos that show the items being tested in various environments.
Take-Two Shuts Down The GTA 6 Leak But It's Too Late

The massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak has taken the video games industry by storm. The leak first surfaced on the GTA Forums and revealed some key details about "GTA 6," such as a female character, new vehicle mechanics, and the return of a Zuckerberg parody among others. However, developer Rockstar and parent company Take-Two have finally entered damage control mode and are actively trying to get the leaked material pulled down from the internet.
