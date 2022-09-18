Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
9-year-old boy flown to Harborview Medical Center after Alaska bear attack
ALASKA - A 9-year-old boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a bear attack in Alaska earlier this week. After 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State and wildlife troopers responded to a report of a bear attack near the Palmer Hay Flats on Glenn Highway. When troopers and emergency crews...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
9-year-old attacked by brown bear in Alaska recovering at Harborview
Alaska, U.S.— A 9-year old boy mauled by a grizzly bear in Alaska is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A spokesperson with the hospital says the boy underwent a procedure Wednesday and says he is stable. Alaska State Troopers say on Tuesday the boy and a...
q13fox.com
Renton residents concerned over escalation of rock-thrower at SR 900
RENTON, Wash. - A community is feeling frustrated as residents say they are being threatened day after day by a man throwing rocks at vehicles along SR 900 in Renton. In the beginning of September, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they responded to four incidents involving the man residents have dubbed "the Rock Thrower." Those four incidents happened in under two weeks.
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
‘Stay indoors when possible’: ‘Unhealthy’ air quality spreads beyond Seattle
SEATTLE — Air quality sensors in parts of Seattle and beyond are showing that air quality is at “unhealthy” levels, according to the Washington Smoke blog. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says people in areas with unhealthy air quality should stay inside when possible. “Near surface...
q13fox.com
Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County
DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
thenorthernlight.com
Sweet Road house fire intentionally started with gasoline
The man who died in the Sweet Road house fire on September 2 started the fire intentionally with gasoline, investigators found. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Sweet Road around 2:50 a.m. September 2. First responders found the victim, whom the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as a 68-year-old Blaine man, deceased in the one-story manufactured home.
Bolt Creek Fire wildfire smoke returns to Seattle area, will last through Thursday officials say
As summer temperatures return this week, another not-so-beloved part of Pacific Northwest summers is back for another time this season — wildfire smoke. Residents of some parts of King and Snohomish Counties woke up to hazy skies and the smell of a campfire Sept. 19, drifting over from the Bolt Creek Fire between Gold Bar and Skykomish.
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Seal pup at the beach
Ron LaRue spotted this seal pup on the beach in Edmonds Tuesday afternoon. It’s a good reminder to leave them alone if you see them. To learn more about seal pups, visit the Sno-King Marine Mammal Response Group atwww.skmmr.org for information.
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
q13fox.com
Did you feel it? 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Forks, Washington
FORKS, Wash. - A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Forks, Washington early Thursday morning. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) said the quake happened at 7:41 a.m. and the epicenter was about 17 miles NW of Forks. The quake was about 22 miles deep. There have been no reports of...
KGMI
Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
q13fox.com
Bremerton PD looking for missing endangered woman last seen at Seattle Ferry Terminal
SEATTLE - Bremerton Police are looking for an endangered woman who was last seen on Sept. 19 in Seattle. Police say 31-year-old Sade Hurst is developmentally delayed and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. She is bipolar and schizophrenic and does not have her medication with her, police said.
q13fox.com
Detectives bust prolific fentanyl operation in Snohomish County allegedly run by one man
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.
Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
q13fox.com
Flat Stick Pub to open location in Redmond, Washington
Flat Stick Pub is opening a new location in Redmond, Washington. The craft beer, mini golf bar is slated to open in 2023.
