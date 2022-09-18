EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO