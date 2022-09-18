ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

q13fox.com

Renton residents concerned over escalation of rock-thrower at SR 900

RENTON, Wash. - A community is feeling frustrated as residents say they are being threatened day after day by a man throwing rocks at vehicles along SR 900 in Renton. In the beginning of September, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they responded to four incidents involving the man residents have dubbed "the Rock Thrower." Those four incidents happened in under two weeks.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County

DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
DES MOINES, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Sweet Road house fire intentionally started with gasoline

The man who died in the Sweet Road house fire on September 2 started the fire intentionally with gasoline, investigators found. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue (NWFR), Whatcom County Fire District 7 and Bellingham Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Sweet Road around 2:50 a.m. September 2. First responders found the victim, whom the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified as a 68-year-old Blaine man, deceased in the one-story manufactured home.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Seal pup at the beach

Ron LaRue spotted this seal pup on the beach in Edmonds Tuesday afternoon. It’s a good reminder to leave them alone if you see them. To learn more about seal pups, visit the Sno-King Marine Mammal Response Group atwww.skmmr.org for information.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Did you feel it? 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Forks, Washington

FORKS, Wash. - A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Forks, Washington early Thursday morning. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) said the quake happened at 7:41 a.m. and the epicenter was about 17 miles NW of Forks. The quake was about 22 miles deep. There have been no reports of...
FORKS, WA
KGMI

Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
LYNNWOOD, WA

