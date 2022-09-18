Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons ‘Injured’ or ‘Hurt’ for Cowboys in Week 3 at Giants?
“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Micah Parsons says as the Cowboys ready for the Giants.
Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs
After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
Tom Brady hails Aaron Rodgers as an 'amazing player' before the two go head-to-head
Tom Brady has said he "love(s)" watching Aaron Rodgers play ahead of the two veteran quarterbacks facing each other on Sunday.
Andy Reid: Skyy Moore will ‘gradually’ get more snaps for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a 2-0 start to the season, being just one of six unbeaten teams in the league so far while sitting alone atop the AFC West. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to another great start to the season, tying the league for most touchdown passes with seven, and currently has the NFL’s best passer rating at 127.9.
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
NFL Twitter facepalms over how Al Michaels handled the Deshaun Watson discussion
NFL Twitter was frustrated by the way Al Michaels glossed over the reasons for Deshaun Watson’s suspension and made light of his penalties. The NFL suspended Deshaun Watson for 11 games because the league determined allegations that he sexually assaulted more than 20 massage therapists were credible. There, we...
