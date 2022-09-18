ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

10NEWS

Boat captain arrested months after woman dies, 2 kids injured in parasailing incident

MARATHON, Fla. — A boat captain was taken into custody months after a woman was killed and two children were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys. According to Local 10 News, the arrest warrant for 49-year-old Daniel Couch shows he's charged with one count of manslaughter along with five counts of violating commercial parasailing statutes.
CBS Miami

Armed man stole truck at Florida gas station, three-year-old boy inside

FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera. Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child. Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed. "It doesn't really happen...
10NEWS

Giant monitor lizard surprises Florida homeowner

APOPKA, Fla. — A lizard that looks to measure more than two feet long looked like it was trying to get into a Florida homeowner's house earlier this month. In a video posted to Facebook on Sept. 12 by Jocelyn Penson, she said her son captured the moment in Apopka, Florida, right outside of Orlando, Fox News reports.
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
10NEWS

Florida woman sues Alabama McDonald's over alleged chemicals in coffee

DOTHAN, Ala. — A Florida woman is suing a McDonald's in Alabama after she allegedly drank chemicals put in her coffee which led to health problems. The lawsuit was filed against the fast food chain restaurant in Dothan claiming Sherry Head, the customer, was served chemicals that led to her ongoing health problems, WTVY reports.
10NEWS

Tropical Depression Nine develops in the Caribbean; Florida is in the cone of uncertainty

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the central Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The depression developed from Invest 98-L. The depression is expected to reach tropical storm strength and even hurricane strength by early next week. When it reaches tropical storm strength, it will get a name; the next name on this season's list is Hermine (pronounced her-MEEN).
cw34.com

Caught on camera: Drunk driver crashes into Florida deputy's car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Victor Arevalo, 59, crashed into Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia while they were working on a traffic crash on U.S. 17 says officials. The collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and caused Deputy Garcia to hit the dashboard. This video shows the...
