10NEWS
Boat captain arrested months after woman dies, 2 kids injured in parasailing incident
MARATHON, Fla. — A boat captain was taken into custody months after a woman was killed and two children were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys. According to Local 10 News, the arrest warrant for 49-year-old Daniel Couch shows he's charged with one count of manslaughter along with five counts of violating commercial parasailing statutes.
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
Armed man stole truck at Florida gas station, three-year-old boy inside
FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera. Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child. Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed. "It doesn't really happen...
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
10NEWS
Giant monitor lizard surprises Florida homeowner
APOPKA, Fla. — A lizard that looks to measure more than two feet long looked like it was trying to get into a Florida homeowner's house earlier this month. In a video posted to Facebook on Sept. 12 by Jocelyn Penson, she said her son captured the moment in Apopka, Florida, right outside of Orlando, Fox News reports.
click orlando
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
10NEWS
Florida woman sues Alabama McDonald's over alleged chemicals in coffee
DOTHAN, Ala. — A Florida woman is suing a McDonald's in Alabama after she allegedly drank chemicals put in her coffee which led to health problems. The lawsuit was filed against the fast food chain restaurant in Dothan claiming Sherry Head, the customer, was served chemicals that led to her ongoing health problems, WTVY reports.
10NEWS
Records show Florida made another payment to aviation company that chartered migrant flights
FLORIDA, USA — Public records showed the state of Florida made another payment to the aviation company that flew migrants last week from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Tuesday afternoon, a flight departing from San Antonio, Texas was originally intended to land in President Biden's home state of Delaware. State...
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
10NEWS
Tropical Depression Nine develops in the Caribbean; Florida is in the cone of uncertainty
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the central Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The depression developed from Invest 98-L. The depression is expected to reach tropical storm strength and even hurricane strength by early next week. When it reaches tropical storm strength, it will get a name; the next name on this season's list is Hermine (pronounced her-MEEN).
cw34.com
Caught on camera: Drunk driver crashes into Florida deputy's car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Victor Arevalo, 59, crashed into Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia while they were working on a traffic crash on U.S. 17 says officials. The collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and caused Deputy Garcia to hit the dashboard. This video shows the...
WGMD Radio
Florida woman arrested after allegedly trying to kill roommates, going shopping after thinking she killed both
A Florida woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to kill her two roommates on Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a 911 call from a person stating that he was stabbed, and once on the scene, officials found two people that appeared to have been stabbed.
Boca Raton teacher fired for 'inappropriate interactions' with students
A Boca Raton Community Middle School teacher was fired Wednesday for what the school district said were "inappropriate interactions" with students just one year on the job.
Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation. In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges. Ivey said...
Police investigating reported car crash into St. Johns River on County Road 13
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. John’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car that reportedly crashed into the St. John’s River on County Road 13 and County Road 214. An eye-witness reports the vehicle reportedly did not yield at the end of County Road 214 and drove into the river.
44-year-old motorcyclist dies in motorcycle crash in Lee County
A 44-year-old motorcyclist from Pompano Beach was killed after losing control of his motorcycle in Lee County Friday night.
Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle
A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle.
Alabama school bus driver accused of DUI while transporting 40 students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama school bus driver is facing dozens of charges after being arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence while 40 students were on board. The driver, 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, was also charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment, AL.com reported. According to...
10NEWS
Tracking the Tropics: Monitoring Hurricane Fiona and Invest 98-L
Invest 98-L is expected to enter the Caribbean Wednesday night into Thursday. Interests along the U.S. Gulf coast, including Florida, need to keep watch.
10NEWS
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical wave in the Caribbean likely to become a tropical depression soon
Invest 98-L located in the southeastern Caribbean has a high chance of development. Interests along the U.S. Gulf coast, including Florida, need to keep watch.
