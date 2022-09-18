ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Wanted for questioning by Winchester police

The Winchester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into the report of burglary and theft. The photos above show two individuals of interest and the vehicle they were operating. If you know the identity of the individuals please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840.
WINCHESTER, TN
Grundy County Herald

Pickett remembered for his generosity

An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Benefit ride held for teen Lebanon battling bone cancer

Dozens of motorcycles made their way through Wilson County last Saturday in honor of a Lebanon teen who is battling bone cancer. The L-Town Riders motorcycle club held the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride to help raise funds, awareness and support for 13-year-old Jayden Bailey, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year.
LEBANON, TN
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
BOLO for Subject in Murfreesboro Theft / Fraud Case that adds up to $12,000

MURFREESBORO, TN - Detectives in Murfreesboro are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft/fraud case. According to the MPD, on September 5th a man entered the Verizon store on Thompson Lane and told store employees he lost his phone. The man allegedly told workers that he needed two new phones and phone lines.
MURFREESBORO, TN
(UPDATED) Smithville Police Make Arrests in Greenbrook Park Vandalism

Smithville Police have made three arrests in a vandalism investigation at Greenbrook Park. Chief Mark Collins said 19-year-old Daisy Morales and 19-year-old Alex Diaz Vidal are each charged with vandalism over $1,000 and burglary. A juvenile was also involved and will be charged in a juvenile petition. Both Morales and Vidal have been released on their own recognizance and will appear in General Sessions Court on October 6.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia

THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
COLUMBIA, TN
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities

The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Woman, 46, reported missing in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is currently looking for Lori Ann Hicks, 46, a resident of Baxter, who was reported missing Tuesday by a family member. Hicks is a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

