Smithville Police have made three arrests in a vandalism investigation at Greenbrook Park. Chief Mark Collins said 19-year-old Daisy Morales and 19-year-old Alex Diaz Vidal are each charged with vandalism over $1,000 and burglary. A juvenile was also involved and will be charged in a juvenile petition. Both Morales and Vidal have been released on their own recognizance and will appear in General Sessions Court on October 6.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO