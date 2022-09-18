Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
Local Resident Reports her Bank Account and Savings Account were Drained
MURFREESBORO, TN – Imagine logging onto your bank account, only to realize that someone stole all of your hard earned dollars. That is exactly what happened to a Murfreesboro woman earlier this month. The local resident fell victim to a theft that drained her bank account and savings account.
thunder1320.com
Wanted for questioning by Winchester police
The Winchester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into the report of burglary and theft. The photos above show two individuals of interest and the vehicle they were operating. If you know the identity of the individuals please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840.
Siblings, dogs escape Murfreesboro house fire
A Murfreesboro family is without a home after their house caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Grundy County Herald
Pickett remembered for his generosity
An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wilsonpost.com
Benefit ride held for teen Lebanon battling bone cancer
Dozens of motorcycles made their way through Wilson County last Saturday in honor of a Lebanon teen who is battling bone cancer. The L-Town Riders motorcycle club held the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride to help raise funds, awareness and support for 13-year-old Jayden Bailey, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year.
WDEF
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
WTVCFOX
"We found child footprints:" Dispatch audio reveals tragic search for child in Sale Creek
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — There are still questions after a child was found dead at the base of a waterfall in Sale Creek Friday. Newly obtained dispatch audio reveals the tragic search leading up to finding the child. Deputies for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office say the child's body...
WSMV
SHERIFF: $2,500, 2 pounds of drugs, guns recovered in Williamson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After working undercover for three months, officers with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered two pounds of marijuana, an ounce of fentanyl, two guns and $2500 from a home on Tuesday morning. An official with WCSO said a search warrant carried at the home Tuesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
BOLO for Subject in Murfreesboro Theft / Fraud Case that adds up to $12,000
MURFREESBORO, TN - Detectives in Murfreesboro are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft/fraud case. According to the MPD, on September 5th a man entered the Verizon store on Thompson Lane and told store employees he lost his phone. The man allegedly told workers that he needed two new phones and phone lines.
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
Williamson County deputies find 11 pounds of California pot in back seat of car during traffic stop
Pot may be legally grown, sold and ingested in western states like California and Oregon, but in Tennessee, it is still very illegal.
Construction worker rescued from trench in Murfreesboro
Crews rescued a man who fell down into a 10-foot deep trench Tuesday afternoon in Murfreesboro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjle.com
(UPDATED) Smithville Police Make Arrests in Greenbrook Park Vandalism
Smithville Police have made three arrests in a vandalism investigation at Greenbrook Park. Chief Mark Collins said 19-year-old Daisy Morales and 19-year-old Alex Diaz Vidal are each charged with vandalism over $1,000 and burglary. A juvenile was also involved and will be charged in a juvenile petition. Both Morales and Vidal have been released on their own recognizance and will appear in General Sessions Court on October 6.
WTVCFOX
Viral video: Affidavit reveals new details in East Ridge student's arrest by SRO
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. An affidavit we obtained reveals more details in an arrest caught on video where a Hamilton County SRO pulled an East Ridge student by his hair while trying to take him into custody. The affidavit says the school's gym coach contacted the SRO, Tyler...
radio7media.com
Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia
THE EIGTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND 9 HOLE MINIATURE GOLF.
wilsonpost.com
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
Small town's first violent crime in over 6 years
The police chief in Estill Springs is asking for the public's help in the wake of the town's first violent crime — robbery of a store — in over six years. Security video shows the suspect in action.
DeKalb County man charged with murder in death of girlfriend
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes a domestic violence incident led to the death of a DeKalb County woman.
Man arrested for allegedly groping in Lebanon Walmart
A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday night for allegedly groping multiple people, including children, in a Lebanon Walmart over the weekend.
fox17.com
Woman, 46, reported missing in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is currently looking for Lori Ann Hicks, 46, a resident of Baxter, who was reported missing Tuesday by a family member. Hicks is a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair...
Comments / 2