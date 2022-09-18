(AUDIO): Comobuz.com publisher Mike Murphy discusses Columbia utilities on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
939theeagle.com
Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton
Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
939theeagle.com
Extensive renovations at Columbia middle school to be done in 2023
Look for major renovations at Columbia’s Jefferson middle school to be finished by August 2023. The 112-year-old school is undergoing major roof, window and interior work. Jefferson Middle School was built in 1910 and its mission is to “develop curious minds into compassionate, connected citizens … one student at a time.”
939theeagle.com
Kwik Kar adding third location in Jefferson City
Jefferson City-area residents will soon have another Kwik Kar location to wash their vehicle. Kwik Kar is building a new facility in Capital Mall’s parking lot, near Hy-Vee. They’re current hiring employees and are offering full-time benefits, including health, dental, vision and paid time off. Mid America Bank...
939theeagle.com
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
939theeagle.com
Pay increases and fire protection are key components in Columbia’s new budget
An approximately $506-million budget has been approved by Columbia’s city council. The council held their third and final public hearing on the budget Monday night before voting. The budget includes a four percent across-the-board pay raise for city employees, along with a one percent increase for top performers. City...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Downtown Columbia diner owner thanks community for reaching out
We have a follow-up today (Tuesday) to a story we first brought to you on Monday morning about the owner of downtown Columbia’s Broadway Diner being unable to work due to being injured. He issued an appeal to the public on Sunday to help him find cooks, saying they...
939theeagle.com
Seewood: federal grant helping to keep Columbia’s bus system fare free
Columbia’s city council has voted to suspend transportation fares for users of the GoCOMO bus system for the next fiscal year. City manager De’Carlon Seewood says GoCOMO has the ability to manage expenses with current Columbia transportation sales tax funding and with a grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
939theeagle.com
CPD: Fentanyl in Columbia is likely coming from China, via Mexico
Columbia Police are warning that fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the city are on pace to exceed last year’s numbers. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the fentanyl in Columbia is likely coming in from China, via Mexico. “They’re getting...
RELATED PEOPLE
939theeagle.com
CPS’ superintendent says donated books provide opportunity for people to elevate in life
The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent is praising MU Health Care for purchasing 2,600 new books for first and second graders at five CPS elementary schools. The five elementary schools have the district’s lowest reading-proficiency scores and the highest free and reduced lunch rates in the district. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood notes the children were ecstatic to receive the new books.
939theeagle.com
Federal judge: Jefferson City bank fraud suspect is a flight risk
A Jefferson City businessman indicted for an alleged $27-million bank fraud scheme will remain in federal custody until his trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. has ordered 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz detained until the trial, citing prior criminal history and criminal behavior while on probation or parole. In a scathing three-page order, Judge Epps describes Keilholz as a flight risk, noting his prior attempts to evade law enforcement and the use of aliases or false documents.
939theeagle.com
Veterans have opportunity to take free flight in World War II-era plane in Jefferson City
Veterans and the general public are invited to Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s” event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Operation September Freedom. It’s being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL) and is free to the public.
939theeagle.com
Detention hearing set for mid-Missouri businessman charged in $27-million bank fraud scheme
A Jefferson City businessman accused of stealing the social security numbers of 104 people as part of an alleged $27-million bank fraud scheme will appear in federal court Tuesday morning for a detention hearing. Federal prosecutors will ask U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie Epps to keep 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz detained...
Comments / 0