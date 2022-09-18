Read full article on original website
Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 3: FAU Preview
It the first week with two podcasts we have a lot to talk about, as the Florida Atlantic Owls are headed to Purdue for homecoming. It is the first meeting with the relatively new program, which started in 2001. Kory and Travis are ready to preview the Owls this week, including:
Florida Atlantic at Purdue Preview
Saturday night needs to be a get-right game for Purdue. The Syracuse loss was among the most frustrating in recent memory, but in the long run at least it is not a conference game. The West still looks very weak and if Purdue can right things and pull off a win in Minneapolis next week it will be right back in the hunt despite the Penn State loss.
Interviews with the enemy: A Q&A with The Owl’s Nest
It is homecoming on Saturday, and it is a strange one because it is a non-conference game and a night game. Usually this is like a noon game against Minnesota or something, but instead we get the first ever matchup with Florida Atlantic. Rick Henderson of FAU Owl’s Nest was kind enough to answer my questions this week about the Owls.
Purdue Football: Running Game? More Like a Falling Down Game...
I thought about focusing on the fourth quarter of last Saturdays’s Syracuse loss, but honestly, I’m tired of talking about the refs. Y’all can continue to re-litigate the last 15 minutes of the game if you like. Everything I could possibly say about the end of the game has already been said, and honestly, I don’t think many of you will like what I have to say...so I’m choosing to hold my peace.
Purdue Tailgating: RPO Cheese Spread
When Travis offered the Hammer and Rails staff an opportunity to write this article, I jumped on it. Tailgating comes in a close second to college football on fall Saturdays (and depending on the game, it could be first). While my tailgating experience at Purdue is limited, my overall tailgating knowledge is extensive. I’ve been to tailgates featuring everything from smoked prime rib and shrimp cocktails to tailgates featuring a card table, a plastic handle of hot liquor and 3 food poison inducing chicken tenders.
What is the Outlook for Purdue Football Now?
How do you solve a problem like Maria ermm uhh undisciplined football? This isn’t the first game that Purdue has lost because of STUPID, and I cannot repeat this enough, STUPID penalties. It’s becoming a bit of a thing here under Jeff Brohm. What does this mean? Is it a reflection of the man himself who has been known to have the occasional outburst on the sideline? These types of problems always fall on the coaches and they must find a way to fix this. Can they do it?
Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 3: Syracuse Recap
Kory says it best in the beginning of this week’s wrap-up edition of the Behind the Rails podcast: That game pissed us off. Saturday was a frustrating loss at Syracuse that Purdue gave away in pretty much every sense of the word. The Boilers basically handed over 21 points on turnovers and dumb penalties, and did itself no favors with other big mistakes. Kory and Travis talk about all this, including:
