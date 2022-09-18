ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford, Occupants Of One Vehicle Fled The Scene

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating Another Shooting Incident On The East Side

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On A Recent Shooting At A Local Business

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident On West Side Leaves Some Residents Without Power

ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several emergency personnel were working a scene in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Auto Accident In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Tuesday near Rockford. Around 11:30 p.m., police arrived at the Days Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, after receiving reports of a shooting victim in the parking lot. Investigators say the suspect knew the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Flames engulf Loves Park CD store

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoke and flames filled the sky overnight into Tuesday morning after a massive structure fire in Loves Park. CD Source, located at 5723 N. Second Street, went up in flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the fire, posing additional safety risks to first responders.
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Missing Rockford woman found dead near New Milford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner releases the name of a woman found dead Tuesday night. Ashlee Gosnell, 33, was located just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Rotary Road. Investigators say Gosnell was last seen walking in that area and reported missing Sept. 15. The...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

UPDATE: Multiple Fire Departments Battling A House Fire In Winnebago This Afternoon

WINNEBAGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

YOUTUBE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting Emergency Personnel Are Working A Scene Near the Dam

ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Family-Friendly Halloween Events in the Stateline

Gather round, it’s time to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year! There are lots of fun Halloween events, both scary and not, happening in the Rockford region this season. From haunted trail walks, to fairytale hayrides, and everything in between, you’re sure to find something fun and festive to do with your family this year. Here’s a list of the upcoming Halloween events in the Stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Loves Park opens new fire station

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Loves Park Fire Department opened a new East Side fire station Wednesday. The new station will be located on Rock Valley Parkway behind Carlson Ice Arena, 4150 N Perryville Rd. It is an existing building that was remodeled to fit the needs of the department. The project was funded […]
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Fire destroys CD Source in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A former movie theater turned music business is now rubble following a fire early Tuesday morning. CD Source, 5723 N. Second Street, filled with flames a little after midnight. Officials say the building’s tin roof made it difficult to fight the blaze and posed additional safety risks to first responders.
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Loves Park record store burst into flames, cause unknown

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the Stateline’s oldest buildings goes up in flames early Tuesday morning. “Something so similar going up in flames like that, it’s just like a very tragic feeling,” said Skyler Davis, the owner of Culture Shock, another record store on the Stateline.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
ROCKFORD, IL

