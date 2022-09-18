ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 3

IL. ?✌️?
4d ago

just another Peoria gang member who got caught. so many more carrying GUN'S without a FOID card and A HEART. will kill just like that no remorse for their victims at all really a sad situation that keeps repeating over and over, 😪

Reply
2
 

Central Illinois Proud

No suspect yet in early morning shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria early Thursday morning, and police do not yet have a suspect. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges in several cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met Tuesday and filed charges in a number of cases — adding charges in some cases, not filing charges in others, and affirming originally-filed charges in more. The grand jury did not file a Hate Crime charge against Jaylan Appleberry,...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for shooting, aggravated battery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for several charges related to a shooting that happened on Trewyn Avenue in Peoria on Aug. 17. According to Peoria County court records, 29-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges was indicted for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
1470 WMBD

13 more arrests made in Peoria Police Anti-Violence Initiative

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says thirteen people were arrested and five traffic tickets were issued in a several hour period Monday. The chief and police say another special enforcement detail was conducted under Echevarria’s Anti-Violence Initiative. In one of the more notable arrests, police...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Update: Man shot near Taft Homes dies

PEORIA, Ill. – A former Peoria man is the victim of the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Christopher Tillman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, affirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died instantly. Tillman was found on...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Overnight shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Adult male being treated after shots fired in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria, Thursday morning. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. According to Peoria Police PIO, Semone Roth, the victim was transported by private...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Homicide victim identified as Georgia man formerly of Peoria

UPDATE 3:23 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man shot Tuesday night. Christopher Tilman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia and formerly of Peoria, was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. after being transported to OSF unresponsive, not breathing and having no pulse. Autopsy on Tillman shows that he...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man identified in deadly Tuesday night shooting

UPDATE (3:24 p.m.) — The victim of Tuesday night’s shooting in Peoria has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher Tillman of Mableton, Georgia. A press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood states that Tillman was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds that likely caused him to die instantly.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police want public’s help solving armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for your help in investigating a late-evening armed robbery late Tuesday. Police say it happened at a business near Starr Street and Westmoreland Avenue at around 9:58 p.m. A store employee told investigators four male suspects entered, attempting to rob the employee.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man given decade-plus in prison for federal meth, weapons charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to federal prison for more than a decade after being found with both methamphetamine and a gun in his possession earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal judge has given Raphael Thompson, 34, 66 months in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and another 60 months for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing endangered man located Thursday

UPDATE (WMBD) — Peoria police are reporting that Andre Boens, reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 21, has been found safe. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was...
PEORIA, IL

