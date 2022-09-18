Read full article on original website
IL. ?✌️?
4d ago
just another Peoria gang member who got caught. so many more carrying GUN'S without a FOID card and A HEART. will kill just like that no remorse for their victims at all really a sad situation that keeps repeating over and over, 😪
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in early morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria early Thursday morning, and police do not yet have a suspect. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.
Central Illinois Proud
No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in several cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met Tuesday and filed charges in a number of cases — adding charges in some cases, not filing charges in others, and affirming originally-filed charges in more. The grand jury did not file a Hate Crime charge against Jaylan Appleberry,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for shooting, aggravated battery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for several charges related to a shooting that happened on Trewyn Avenue in Peoria on Aug. 17. According to Peoria County court records, 29-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges was indicted for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
13 more arrests made in Peoria Police Anti-Violence Initiative
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says thirteen people were arrested and five traffic tickets were issued in a several hour period Monday. The chief and police say another special enforcement detail was conducted under Echevarria’s Anti-Violence Initiative. In one of the more notable arrests, police...
25newsnow.com
‘He died for me’: Brother of homicide victim in Peoria speaks out
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A visitor to Peoria critically hurt in a shooting Tuesday night died soon after, marking the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Now, new details on the victim are emerging, including his roots tied to the same place he was shot. Christopher Tillman, 46,...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sentenced to 28 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced Wednesday to 28 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon - to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. At the sentencing hearing for Arnez J. Salazar, 26, of the 2800...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
Update: Man shot near Taft Homes dies
PEORIA, Ill. – A former Peoria man is the victim of the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Christopher Tillman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, affirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died instantly. Tillman was found on...
1470 WMBD
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
1470 WMBD
Overnight shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Adult male being treated after shots fired in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria, Thursday morning. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. According to Peoria Police PIO, Semone Roth, the victim was transported by private...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Homicide victim identified as Georgia man formerly of Peoria
UPDATE 3:23 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man shot Tuesday night. Christopher Tilman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia and formerly of Peoria, was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. after being transported to OSF unresponsive, not breathing and having no pulse. Autopsy on Tillman shows that he...
Central Illinois Proud
Man identified in deadly Tuesday night shooting
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.) — The victim of Tuesday night’s shooting in Peoria has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher Tillman of Mableton, Georgia. A press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood states that Tillman was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds that likely caused him to die instantly.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Violence: Overnight shootings continue this week with one man hospitalized early Thursday morning
UPDATE (4:40 a.m.): The 300 block of Spring St. is back open as of 4:07 a.m. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Gun violence in the River City continues. Peoria Police received a shots spotter alert around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the 300 block of Spring St. near Cole’s Corner Tap. This quickly resulted in a road closure for that area.
1470 WMBD
Police want public’s help solving armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for your help in investigating a late-evening armed robbery late Tuesday. Police say it happened at a business near Starr Street and Westmoreland Avenue at around 9:58 p.m. A store employee told investigators four male suspects entered, attempting to rob the employee.
1470 WMBD
Man given decade-plus in prison for federal meth, weapons charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to federal prison for more than a decade after being found with both methamphetamine and a gun in his possession earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal judge has given Raphael Thompson, 34, 66 months in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and another 60 months for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing endangered man located Thursday
UPDATE (WMBD) — Peoria police are reporting that Andre Boens, reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 21, has been found safe. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was...
Comments / 3