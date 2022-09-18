Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits 58th, 59th Home Runs of Season to Close in on Record

Judge is now two home runs away from tying Maris' record in the American League

Just when it looked like Aaron Judge had cooled off at the plate, slowing his historic home run pace, the Yankees slugger produced his 11th multi-homer game of the season.

Leaving the yard twice in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, ending a three-game homer drought, Judge has now hit 59 home runs this season. With two more, Judge will tie Roger Maris' record for the most home runs in a single season in the American League, set back in 1961.

Judge's first homer of the afternoon at American Family Field came in the third inning off Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander. The solo shot came on a 2-0 sinker over the heart of the plate. Judge took it the other way, sending a missile 111.6 mph to right-center field.

Four innings later, Judge took advantage of a missed location with two strikes from Brewers reliever Luis Perdomo. Pounding a slider right down the middle, Judge sent his second solo homer of the day 443 feet to left-center field, a no-doubter as soon as he made contact.

Judge went 4-for-5 on Sunday with his two bombs, a single and a two-run double, raising his average on the season to .316. Not only is the slugger on pace to blow by the record for home runs in the American League, but he could legitimately win a Triple Crown as well.

He leads the league in homers and runs batted in (127). His .316 batting average is tied for second in the AL, one percentage point behind Twins left-handed hitter Luis Arraez, as of Sunday afternoon.

Factoring in his performance on Sunday, Judge is batting .528 (19-for-36) with 12 runs scored and nine RBI over a nine-game hitting streak. He's hitting .491 (27-for-55) with eight home runs, 18 runs and 14 RBI in the month of September.

