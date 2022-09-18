ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits 58th, 59th Home Runs of Season to Close in on Record

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kVHc_0i0jR07p00

Judge is now two home runs away from tying Maris' record in the American League

Just when it looked like Aaron Judge had cooled off at the plate, slowing his historic home run pace, the Yankees slugger produced his 11th multi-homer game of the season.

Leaving the yard twice in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, ending a three-game homer drought, Judge has now hit 59 home runs this season. With two more, Judge will tie Roger Maris' record for the most home runs in a single season in the American League, set back in 1961.

Judge's first homer of the afternoon at American Family Field came in the third inning off Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander. The solo shot came on a 2-0 sinker over the heart of the plate. Judge took it the other way, sending a missile 111.6 mph to right-center field.

Four innings later, Judge took advantage of a missed location with two strikes from Brewers reliever Luis Perdomo. Pounding a slider right down the middle, Judge sent his second solo homer of the day 443 feet to left-center field, a no-doubter as soon as he made contact.

Judge went 4-for-5 on Sunday with his two bombs, a single and a two-run double, raising his average on the season to .316. Not only is the slugger on pace to blow by the record for home runs in the American League, but he could legitimately win a Triple Crown as well.

He leads the league in homers and runs batted in (127). His .316 batting average is tied for second in the AL, one percentage point behind Twins left-handed hitter Luis Arraez, as of Sunday afternoon.

Factoring in his performance on Sunday, Judge is batting .528 (19-for-36) with 12 runs scored and nine RBI over a nine-game hitting streak. He's hitting .491 (27-for-55) with eight home runs, 18 runs and 14 RBI in the month of September.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Here's What Aaron Judge Traded To Fan For His 60th Home Run Ball

Aaron Judge continued making history on Tuesday night, blasting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees' 9-8 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Judge's homer, which kickstarted a five-run ninth-inning rally, tied him with Babe Ruth for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise and American League history. He needs one more to tie Roger Maris' mark in both categories and two more to pass the former Yankee slugger.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Son: Man who caught Maris' record home run ball had life changed forever

NEW YORK -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could make history on Wednesday night.No. 99 is one home run away from tying the American League record of 61, a mark set by Roger Maris 61 years ago.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, it's a moment so big, it can change lives.READ MORE: All eyes on Aaron Judge as he's poised to tie Roger Maris' home run recordAs Maris rounded the bases at the old Yankee Stadium, 19-year-old Sal Durante's life was about to change."My father jumped on his seat, line drive in his hand, and he wound up falling three and a half...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Daily Mail

Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs

Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge's Wife Goes Viral After 60th Home Run

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his historic season with a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was his 60th home run of the season, leaving him just one behind the Yankees record of 61, hit by Roger Maris over 60 years ago. Following the achievement, photos captured Judge embracing his wife, Samantha.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination

The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Hitting Streak#Brewers#59th Home Runs Of Season#The American League#American Family Field
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Legendary Dodgers Star's Death

The MLB community is mourning the loss of legendary former Los Angeles Dodger Maury Wills on Tuesday. Wills, whose career spanned from 1959-72 and was spent mostly with the Dodgers, passed away at the age of 89. A seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion, he built a strong resume as a player before becoming a television analyst, manager and coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Here are the upcoming free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP Anthony Bass (club option), RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. Picking up Bass’ $3 million option seems like an easy call for the Blue...
NFL
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy