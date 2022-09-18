Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer Knighton
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Related
Click10.com
Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County. Authorities were seen responding to a home on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an abduction. Police said they...
850wftl.com
Florida girl missing for a year found unharmed
MIAMI, FL– A Miramar teen who has been missing for a year has been found unharmed. Victoria Gonzalez, now 14-year-old, was reunited with her family on Tuesday. The teen was originally reported missing on Sept. 17, 2021, after leaving Renaissance Middle school with a group of friends. Gonzalez’s father...
Click10.com
Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a...
Click10.com
Officials: 6-year-old girl hit by car in Little Haiti
MIAMI – Medics rushed a 6-year-old girl to the hospital after she was hit by a car in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Miami Fire Rescue. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. near the intersection of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 71st Street, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
911 calls released after tow truck driver shot man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police released audio Thursday of the 911 calls made after a man was shot Wednesday by a tow truck driver. “I need an ambulance right now! I need an ambulance right now!” an agitated 911 caller told a dispatcher. Surveillance cameras captured...
NBC Miami
Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach: BSO
Two men who agreed to fight each other outside a Deerfield Beach hotel came to blows as planned, but when it was over one of them stabbed the other, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, is charged with attempted murder following the fight about 8 p.m....
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November.
CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars
SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Argument Over Air Conditioning Gets Heated in Wilton Manors, Ends With Arrest: Police
One man asked to lower the air conditioner setting because he was feeling hot, but the other man got hotter, ripped the thermostat off the wall, threatened and beat him with a gun, screwdriver, and knife, then held him captive, police said. Callen River Glover, 26, has been in the...
Click10.com
Detectives seeking info about ‘mistreated, brutalized’ dog possibly used in dog fighting
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Palm Beach County detectives are seeking information about a “mistreated, brutalized” pit bull mix found injured in the Riviera Beach area earlier this month. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera said 3-year-old “Phoenix” was found Sept. 5 in the area of...
Click10.com
‘Non-credible’ tip leads to lockdown at North Miami Senior High School, police say
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami Senior High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a “non-credible” tip of a weapon on campus, Miami-Dade Schools police said. Police said the tip came in anonymously. The call sparked a massive police presence at the school. Sky 10...
850wftl.com
Man found dead in Lauderhill apartment complex tennis court
(BROWARD COUNTY, Florida)– Lauderhill police are conducting an investigation after a man’s body was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex. Authorities responded to a call involving an unresponsive man at the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue. According to a written statement by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
Click10.com
Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
cw34.com
55-year-old endangered man missing from Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for a 55-year-old endangered man who was least seen on Thursday, September 15. Officers say Anthony Antoine, 55, was last seen at his home in Boynton Beach at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday. Due to a medical condition, Antoine may be in danger.
Click10.com
Broward mother pleads for help to find son’s killer, announces lawsuit against store
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a man shot and killed at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store in March shared a plea for help finding the suspect and announced a lawsuit against the store where the murder took place. Fort Lauderdale resident Steven Black, 34, was gunned down...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Lauderhill Home
One man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in the driveway of a Lauderhill home. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest 8th Place. Officers said two men were sitting in the driveway when a car stopped in front of the home.
Click10.com
Man hospitalized following shooting at apartment building in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot at an apartment building in Pompano Beach. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at the Envy apartment building in the 400 block of East Atlantic Avenue. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies...
NBC Miami
Girl, 6, Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Miami
A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a car in Miami Thursday morning. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of N. Miami Avenue and Northwest 71st Street. Miami Police officials said the girl was among a group of pedestrians who were crossing the street...
Click10.com
Bold crooks steal expensive jewelry from tourists outside Surfside supermarket
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Tourists visiting South Florida were robbed in broad daylight, ambushed by thieves who followed them to a Publix supermarket. At the scene, shattered glass from a broken car window tells part of the story a shocking jewelry robbery. “A lot of time these crooks are brazen,...
Comments / 1