Fort Lauderdale, FL

Police investigating possible abduction in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing following a reported abduction in southwest Miami-Dade County. Authorities were seen responding to a home on Southwest 48th Street and 87th Place. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an abduction. Police said they...
Florida girl missing for a year found unharmed

MIAMI, FL– A Miramar teen who has been missing for a year has been found unharmed. Victoria Gonzalez, now 14-year-old, was reunited with her family on Tuesday. The teen was originally reported missing on Sept. 17, 2021, after leaving Renaissance Middle school with a group of friends. Gonzalez’s father...
Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a...
Officials: 6-year-old girl hit by car in Little Haiti

MIAMI – Medics rushed a 6-year-old girl to the hospital after she was hit by a car in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Miami Fire Rescue. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. near the intersection of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 71st Street, police said.
CBS4 Exclusive: Surveillance video shows possible serial car burglars

SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS4 shows two men who South Miami Police say may be serial car burglars and the lead detective in this case and a victim are both asking for the public's help in finding them.South Miami Police detective Fernando Bosch told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the victim had parked her car at South Miami Park on Monday night and the burglars broke into her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. after spotting her purse. Bosch said they took her purse and then went on a shopping spree at two stores in Hialeah and Miami Gardens...
Man found dead in Lauderhill apartment complex tennis court

(BROWARD COUNTY, Florida)– Lauderhill police are conducting an investigation after a man’s body was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex. Authorities responded to a call involving an unresponsive man at the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue. According to a written statement by...
2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
55-year-old endangered man missing from Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for a 55-year-old endangered man who was least seen on Thursday, September 15. Officers say Anthony Antoine, 55, was last seen at his home in Boynton Beach at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday. Due to a medical condition, Antoine may be in danger.
Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Lauderhill Home

One man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in the driveway of a Lauderhill home. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest 8th Place. Officers said two men were sitting in the driveway when a car stopped in front of the home.
Girl, 6, Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car in Miami

A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a car in Miami Thursday morning. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of N. Miami Avenue and Northwest 71st Street. Miami Police officials said the girl was among a group of pedestrians who were crossing the street...
