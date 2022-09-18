ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsters Mash: How do the Bears respond after Week 1 win?

By Larry Hawley
 4 days ago

CHICAGO – The positive vibes have been flowing since their offense decided to slide across the Bermuda grass at Soldier Field around 3 PM last Sunday afternoon.

A Week 1 win over the 49ers was a pleasant surprise for Bears fans as the team made a ten-point second half rally to knock off a team that some believe could make a run for a championship.

Of course, this is just the first of 17 games on the season, so excitement needs to be tempered a bit, especially with a rival on the schedule for the next week.

Head coach Matt Eberflus knows this and talked immediately about correcting things that needed improvement not long after the victory. That would be consistent with the philosophy he’s been sharing with his players and discussing with the media since the beginning of offseason workouts.

That storyline was just one of a few that were featured on “Monster’s Mash” ahead of the Bears’ Week 2 Sunday night game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Justin Fields will face Aaron Rodgers for a third time in his still young career and believes that there are a few things he can learn from the quarterback. Meanwhile, two members of the Bears are facing the Packers for the first time since leaving the team after the 2021 season.

While Green Bay is coming off a loss and the Bears a win, defensive coordinator Alan Willams cautioned his team not to get overconfident against one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

Larry Hawley has more on all those stories in this edition of “Monster’s Mash” on WGN News Now, which you can see in the video above.

