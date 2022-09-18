Royal Family Released Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait Ahead of Her Funeral & It Has a Special Hidden Meaning Behind It

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II ‘s funeral on Sept 19, the British royal family released her final portrait that was taken before her death on Sept 8. On Sept 18, the Royal family’s official Instagram account called @theroyalfamily released the touching portrait with the caption, “Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released. It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee , as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone. Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.”

See the official photo HERE.

In the photo, we see the late Queen smile from ear to ear back during her Platinum Jubilee. Her white hair shone as she wore an aquamarine ensemble that was very dear to her, topped with a pearl necklace that Kate Middleton has worn since , matching earrings, and aquamarine and diamond clip brooches .

These brooches were incredibly important to her because they were gifted to her on her 18th birthday by her beloved ‘Papa’ George VI back in April 1944, per Daily Mail.

It’s a wonderful thing that her final portrait honors both her long reign and one of the most important people that were in her life.

Queen Elizabeth II was a global icon for 70 years. Since ascending to the throne at the age of 25, the long-reigning sovereign has approached her historic role with poise and quiet confidence. But behind the veneer of monarchy, Queen Elizabeth was the leader of a family and household through good times and bad. Robert Hardman’s new biography, Queen of Our Times , takes longtime royal fans behind the veil with unprecedented access to royal records, friends, staff, and more, as the legendary leader and the House of Windsor celebrates her landmark reign. This will surely be known as the definitive book on Queen Elizabeth II. Pre-order before its release in early 2023.

Queen of Our Times by Robert Hardman



BUY NOW: "$29.99"

"}” data-sheets-userformat=”{"2":513,"3":{"1":0},"12":0}”> Buy: Pre-Order ‘Queen of Our Times’ by Robert Hardman $21.95



Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

