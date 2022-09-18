ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Royal Family Released Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait Ahead of Her Funeral & It Has a Special Hidden Meaning Behind It

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0O8R_0i0jOprs00

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II ‘s funeral on Sept 19, the British royal family released her final portrait that was taken before her death on Sept 8. On Sept 18, the Royal family’s official Instagram account called @theroyalfamily released the touching portrait with the caption, “Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released. It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee , as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone. Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.”

See the official photo HERE.

In the photo, we see the late Queen smile from ear to ear back during her Platinum Jubilee. Her white hair shone as she wore an aquamarine ensemble that was very dear to her, topped with a pearl necklace that Kate Middleton has worn since , matching earrings, and aquamarine and diamond clip brooches .

These brooches were incredibly important to her because they were gifted to her on her 18th birthday by her beloved ‘Papa’ George VI back in April 1944, per Daily Mail.

It’s a wonderful thing that her final portrait honors both her long reign and one of the most important people that were in her life.

Queen Elizabeth II was a global icon for 70 years. Since ascending to the throne at the age of 25, the long-reigning sovereign has approached her historic role with poise and quiet confidence. But behind the veneer of monarchy, Queen Elizabeth was the leader of a family and household through good times and bad. Robert Hardman’s new biography, Queen of Our Times , takes longtime royal fans behind the veil with unprecedented access to royal records, friends, staff, and more, as the legendary leader and the House of Windsor celebrates her landmark reign. This will surely be known as the definitive book on Queen Elizabeth II. Pre-order before its release in early 2023.

Queen of Our Times by Robert Hardman


BUY NOW: "$29.99"

"}” data-sheets-userformat=”{"2":513,"3":{"1":0},"12":0}”> Buy: Pre-Order ‘Queen of Our Times’ by Robert Hardman $21.95

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCbxU_0i0jOprs00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 34

Diana Lyn
4d ago

Her Majesty was the epitome of class, grace, elegance, kindness......many would do well to observe and follow the example she provided.

Reply(1)
52
Kristie Woods
4d ago

Truly Beautiful...a Sweet Soul and a good woman....the world will miss Her presence.

Reply
34
anonymous
4d ago

she looked wonderful and relaxed. she was pleasant to the end

Reply
33
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#Theroyalfamily#Daily Mail
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason

It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

68K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy