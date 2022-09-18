Biden administration exploring ‘digital dollar’

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The digital dollar is on the horizon.

The Biden administration is reportedly exploring the development of a central bank digital currency. It would be the direct liability of the Federal Reserve, unlike existing digital money available to the public. The White House said that a central bank digital currency would help reinforce the United States as a leader in the world financial system.

Agencies have generated nine reports about the impact a central bank digital currency could have on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other aspects of the economic system.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.