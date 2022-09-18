Read full article on original website
'It's helpful:' I-16, I-75 electric charging stations coming soon to Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Electric vehicles are making more appearances all over the State of Georgia. That's one reason why the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to drop new charging stations up and down state highways like I-16 and I-75. Thousands of drivers go up and down I-75 every...
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
Newnan Times-Herald
Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside...
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
With clear skies, peanut harvest gets under way in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — When it comes to the southwest Georgia peanut harvest, the proof is in the pudding, or more accurately, in the rows of goobers being plowed up in fields across the region. The tasty legumes are big business in Georgia, with the top 10 counties for peanuts in...
Central Georgia county election offices see increase in public records requests after 2020 election
MACON, Ga. — As Georgia officials prepare for the general election, county officials across the country-- from Iowa and Virginia to Florida and Pennsylvania-- are reporting a slew of public records requests coming in. It's even affecting county election offices in Central Georgia--like Bibb and Houston counties. Many offices...
Georgia Man Arrested in Florida After Found with Enough Fentanyl to Kill Nearly 170,000 People
(FOX NEWS) – A Georgia man found sleeping in his truck was busted in Florida with enough fentanyl to potentially kill the entire populations of Flagler and Putnam Counties, authorities said Monday. James Duke, 33, of Kennesaw, Georgia, was arrested just after 4 a.m. on Sunday at a closed...
Though Hurricane Fiona remains distant, there's a heightened risk of rip currents off Georgia shores
LISTEN: More intense and frequent rip currents are forecast for Coastal Georgia this week, as the ripple effects of Hurricane Fiona are felt along the East Coast. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers in Coastal Georgia and South Carolina to be on high alert for...
4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up
MACON, Ga. — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten,...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
The Georgia State Fair starts next week. Here’s what you need to know
While this week’s temperatures may not feel like it, fall is in the air, and that means fair season is upon us. The Georgia State Fair is returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway next week starting on Friday Sept. 30 and running through Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair is in...
Georgia virtual cards: GDPH working to address ongoing issues
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services says the first batch of cash assistance payments have started, but some are reporting issues. Already, some users have been clogging the system attempting to make restricted purchases or services, the GDHS says. "Customers who attempt to purchase restricted items with their...
Georgia opioid epidemic spreads across Georgia, teens at risk
ATLANTA — Just one pill can kill. Over the past few years, the opioid epidemic has spread across Georgia. A recent report by the Georgia Department of Public Health says adolescents (persons aged 10-19 years) are the most at risk. The report found adolescent fentanyl deaths rose 800% between...
Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022
(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
Georgia's Kemp announces next round of $30.8M in federal grants for homelessness, affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia is turning to federal COVID-19 relief dollars for homelessness and housing insecurity grants, the second round of such grants the state has announced in as many months. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced awards exceeding $30.8 million for eight projects fighting homelessness and housing that...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teenage sisters who left home and haven't returned
REX, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two young sisters who left home and haven't returned. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Lamyiah Edmondson, 15, and her sister Makyiah Perkins, 14, left their house without permission and failed to return.
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Payments roll out for Georgians in certain social benefit programs
ATLANTA — There's good news for Georgians enrolled in statewide benefit programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and PeachCare for kids. The first batch of assistance payments have started rolling into bank accounts. They're one time payments of $350. According to the department of human services, those who have email...
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Georgia EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
Georgia's SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program, is administered and operated by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to eligible...
