Georgia State

Newnan Times-Herald

​ Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside...
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
13WMAZ

4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up

MACON, Ga. — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten,...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia virtual cards: GDPH working to address ongoing issues

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Human Services says the first batch of cash assistance payments have started, but some are reporting issues. Already, some users have been clogging the system attempting to make restricted purchases or services, the GDHS says. "Customers who attempt to purchase restricted items with their...
WJBF

Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022

(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
thechampionnewspaper.com

Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes

Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
