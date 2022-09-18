ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Teresa, NM

Border Highway Connector a ‘game changer’ for industry, official says

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44n2ti_0i0jOVPS00

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (Border Report) – The federal government is pitching in $45 million to improve the flow of commercial and passenger traffic from the Santa Teresa Port of Entry and nearby industrial parks to the Texas border.

The Department of Transportation grant is being used for roads including the planned New Mexico Border Highway Connector, which state officials say will encourage development and bring more revenue to the region.

“It’s going to be a game-changer. It’s going to make the entire region – Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Ciudad Juarez and El Paso – stronger, more efficient and allow for greater connectivity,” said Marco Grajeda, executive director of the New Mexico Border Authority.

More than 650 trucks cross the border at Santa Teresa, bringing from Mexico anything from computer boards and automotive parts to 100-foot-long blades for wind turbines. The trucks must travel 13 miles on Pete Domenici Highway, then Artcraft Road to reach Interstate 10 in El Paso. That’s fine if the trucks are headed west, but the connector should speed up eastbound traffic to El Paso’s Border West Expressway or I-10 East.

Mexico preparing to meet U.S., European electric vehicle demand

It should also give motorists headed to Sunland Park an option other than cutting through Airport Road and Santa Teresa High School on their way to NM 273 (McNutt Road).

“We’re still in the initial stages but we are already fully funded,” Grajeda said. “The main goal is to connect it to one of the El Paso highways. [….] We’re working with Texas and the Municipal Planning Organization to fine-tune that last connection. What we eventually see is an efficient loop connecting all of the ports of entry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxHdj_0i0jOVPS00
Draft of the Border Highway Connector (courtesy New Mexico Border Authority)

The exact path of the Border Highway Connector is yet to be defined. One option is to extend New Mexico Highway 9 from Pete Domenici through the desert between the border wall and behind the urban sprawl of Sunland Park and connect to El Paso through Racetrack Drive, which ends at Doniphan Drive. That option also would create a clear path for trucks and motorists crossing the border at the Columbus, New Mexico, port of entry.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“We have three land ports of entry. At Santa Teresa we cross a lot of industrial products from the industrial base in Juarez and El Paso; in Columbus we get a lot of agricultural products; at Antelope Wells we’re working with the Mexican government to finish a road and get more use out of that port,” Grajeda said.

The Border Industrial Association said it welcomes the project.

“This highway will benefit many industries as companies will have another alternative route to connect to the industrial parks and the port of entry,” said BIA’s Susana Cisneros. “It will help facilitate the route to work and connection to Mexico for Sunland Park residents, too.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 8

Lee Schrand
3d ago

not do easy. uou not doing y our duty to safely of the public. no security, Mexican cartels only ideal club. be glad yo get rid of the language that brings nothing but drugs , criminal activity and from this new Npvic government. disgusting

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Border Report

EXCLUSIVE: IBWC commissioner demands ‘parity’ with drought relief out West and South Texas

In an exclusive interview with Border Report, The U.S. Commissioner for the International and Boundary Water Commission on Thursday said she is "sounding the alarm" to raise awareness to the seriousness of the drought in South Texas and said recent federal funds allocated by Congress to help those suffering from drought in the West unfairly yielded no money for those on the Texas/Mexico border.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, NM
Local
Texas Business
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Columbus, TX
City
Sunland Park, NM
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Santa Teresa, NM
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Business
Sunland Park, NM
Business
City
Santa Teresa, NM
Sunland Park, NM
Government
travelnoire.com

The U.S. Government Is Urging Americans Not To Travel To These Parts Of Mexico

The U.S. government has issued another travel warning about multiple areas in Mexico. Americans are urged by the Department of State to avoid travel to Baja California and the nearby Mexican towns of Tijuana, Ensenada, and Rosarito. They also share that the U.S. government will not be able to assist American citizens if they experience crime while traveling in Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#Santa Teresa High School#Pete Domenici Highway#European
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Sacramento

FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California

An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Border Report

Border Report

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy