Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
LMPD takes man into custody after he reportedly robbed bank on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a "violent felony offender" who had allegedly held up a bank on Bardstown Road near Iona Court in Fern Creek Thursday. Around 12:45 p.m. police said officers went to the...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
Incarcerated person dies at LMDC despite life-saving efforts, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An internal investigation is underway after Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officers discovered that an incarcerated person had taken their life early Thursday morning. Jail officials say they found 39-year-old Buddy Stevens around 3 a.m. and officers immediately began life-saving measures and called for assistance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Man destroys inside of a home, resists officers and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call at 8:36 p.m. requesting a welfare check on a woman in the 300 block of Farmer Street. The caller said 43-year-old David Johnson was at the home and the caller was worried about...
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
Jefferson County Public School Police investigating school bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department is investigating after an adult allegedly threatened a bus of middle school students. In a letter sent to parents, Noe Middle School Principal Jennifer Cave said students were waiting to board a bus to the school when a parent walked up to the group and started asking several questions.
wdrb.com
Louisville carjacking with child in vehicle ends in crash and critical injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside. According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
wbiw.com
Arrest made in the murder of Lisha Branum
SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the 2021 murder of Lisha “Lee” Ann Branum, 58, of Seymour. The investigation began on November 10, 2021, after the Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call reporting Branum had been found deceased in her home near the 400 block West of County Road 1050 North. Branun died from a gunshot wound. Crime scene technicians from the sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police responded to process the scene.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after report of breaking and entering in progress
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Mitchell Police officers received a call about a breaking and entering occurring at 268 Barlett Drive in Mitchell. Police then received information that 42-year-old Steven Stroud was possibly in the shed. The first officer on the scene went to the...
wbiw.com
Man strikes women with Jeep while fleeing from accident scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Shorty’s Den on 7th Street at 10:40 p.m. after a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident. The caller reported that 33-year-old Robert McGaha was leaving the bar in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
48-year-old victim in July double shooting ID'd; suspect taken into custody, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left a man dead in July. Jorge Ortiz-Parra was taken into custody Tuesday on murder and assault charges. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Southside Drive near Palatka Road on July...
Man ejected from vehicle in downtown crash involving LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a downtown traffic incident involving an officer. A department spokesperson said an officer was responding to a call for service at 9th and West Broadway when his cruiser collided with a car. They said a man driving that vehicle was ejected. He...
wbiw.com
Man flees the scene of an accident and is arrested
FAYETTEVILLE – A Williams man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 964 Fayetteville Williams Road at 5:22 p.m. According to police, one driver told police the other driver had fled the scene. The male told police that 43-year-old David...
Wave 3
Man busted for trying to use counterfeit bills had over 100 fake $20s
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after trying to use counterfeit $20 bills to buy merchandise at two St. Matthews stores. Rommell Eugene Hudson, Jr., 33, of Milpitas, California, was arrested by St. Matthews police on 107 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. His arrest...
1 man injured following shooting in Schnitzelburg, LMPD investigates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say one man was injured following a shooting in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood. According to police, officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue. When police arrived, they found a...
wbiw.com
Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
Jury recommends Kevon Lawless serve life sentence, convicted of double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In court on Thursday, a jury recommended that Kevon Lawless serve life sentence without parole. The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against Lawless regarding the murders of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph. Lawless was found guilty of murder and burglary...
wdrb.com
2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1