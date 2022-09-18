ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Clarksville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, IN
wbiw.com

Man destroys inside of a home, resists officers and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call at 8:36 p.m. requesting a welfare check on a woman in the 300 block of Farmer Street. The caller said 43-year-old David Johnson was at the home and the caller was worried about...
BEDFORD, IN
WRBI Radio

Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business

— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
WESTPORT, IN
WHAS11

Jefferson County Public School Police investigating school bus incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department is investigating after an adult allegedly threatened a bus of middle school students. In a letter sent to parents, Noe Middle School Principal Jennifer Cave said students were waiting to board a bus to the school when a parent walked up to the group and started asking several questions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Violent Crime#Whas11 News#Clarksville Police#Evergreen Drive#Android
WHAS11

LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Arrest made in the murder of Lisha Branum

SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the 2021 murder of Lisha “Lee” Ann Branum, 58, of Seymour. The investigation began on November 10, 2021, after the Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call reporting Branum had been found deceased in her home near the 400 block West of County Road 1050 North. Branun died from a gunshot wound. Crime scene technicians from the sheriff’s department and Indiana State Police responded to process the scene.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after report of breaking and entering in progress

MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Mitchell Police officers received a call about a breaking and entering occurring at 268 Barlett Drive in Mitchell. Police then received information that 42-year-old Steven Stroud was possibly in the shed. The first officer on the scene went to the...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Man strikes women with Jeep while fleeing from accident scene

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Shorty’s Den on 7th Street at 10:40 p.m. after a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident. The caller reported that 33-year-old Robert McGaha was leaving the bar in...
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
wbiw.com

Man flees the scene of an accident and is arrested

FAYETTEVILLE – A Williams man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at 964 Fayetteville Williams Road at 5:22 p.m. According to police, one driver told police the other driver had fled the scene. The male told police that 43-year-old David...
WILLIAMS, IN
wbiw.com

Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy