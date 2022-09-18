Raising money for ‘furever’ friends at ‘Barktoberfest’

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Many people may have heard about “Oktoberfest,” but what about “Barktoberfest?”

The fundraiser for local dog rescues took place in Poplar Grove Sunday. There were many local vendors and crafters, raffles and lots of food. Everything from beer, brats, sauerkraut and pretzels.

Organizers said that it is important for local businesses to come together for a good cause.

“We all love animals and we figured why not get some small businesses together to help other small businesses, and also help animals in the process,” said Michelle Burke, manager of Mortimer’s Roadhouse.

All money raised from the raffles will go to the two rescues at the event.

