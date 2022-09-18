ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Jessamine Maze Days opens

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the fall season begins, so do fall activities, and one corn maze in Jessamine County is for a good cause. It’s called Jessamine Maze Days and proceeds go to the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition. “Last year was our first year and over 1,000...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest opens for Kentucky school students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest has opened for Kentucky school students for the 2022 edition. This year’s theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

New trail section opens at Masterson Station Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The ribbon was cut Wednesday on a new trail section at Masterson Station Park. The trail connects the existing path between the Masterson Station neighborhood and playground with Town Branch Trail, a multi-use trail surrounding McConnell’s Trace neighborhood,. “We’re installing new trails all over...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky's oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

AirPower History Tour flies into Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The AirPower History Tour brought in the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation Tuesday, with the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” landing at the Blue Grass Airport. Visitors were able to view all aircraft...
LEXINGTON, KY
#Castlewood
WTVQ

UK opens research center on medical cannabis use

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky is now home to a new center that aims to advance research on the medical use of cannabis. While state lawmakers didn’t legalize medical marijuana in the last session, some pushed the Cannabis Research Center as an alternative. Established by...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Man identified in Jennifer Road shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Rd as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at U.K. hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a man...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Mayor Linda Gorton urges 'no' vote on anti-abortion amendment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is urging Kentuckians to vote ‘no’ on Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment that will appear on the November ballot. In a one-minute video posted to her Facebook page Candidate Linda Gorton for Mayor, Gorton says she normally doesn’t weigh...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police searching for driver after crash into ditch in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are looking for a driver after a crash sent a car into a ditch. According to police, the driver of a car hit another car on purpose, sending it off the road and into a ditch. Investigators say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Man o’ War and Polo Club Blvd.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday. According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation. Swatting...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Wilmore woman arrested for arson of own bakery

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Wilmore woman was arrested Wednesday and is accused of setting fire to her own bakery. According to the Nicholasville Police Department, an investigation began into a fire at Lana Rowland’s bakery, CNC Bakery, on July 17. The fire destroyed her bakery, which was located at 615 N. Main Street. A joint investigation between Nicholasville police, Nicholasville Fire Marshal’s Office and others led police to believe Rowland committed arson.
WILMORE, KY
WTVQ

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers extends monetary reward for unsolved murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board has voted to extend monetary rewards for information on unsolved murders. In June, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board voted to allocate $10,000 to be paid out to callers who report information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved murder in 2022. According to Board Chair Katina May, following the monetary reward announcement, the tip line saw a significant spike in “crucial” information to relay to Lexington police.
LEXINGTON, KY

