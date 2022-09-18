Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady hails Aaron Rodgers as an 'amazing player' before the two go head-to-head
Tom Brady has said he "love(s)" watching Aaron Rodgers play ahead of the two veteran quarterbacks facing each other on Sunday.
NFL・
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
24K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0