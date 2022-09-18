ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford group honors suicide survivors at barbeque

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZRte_0i0jO6fm00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — September is “Suicide Prevention Month,” and one stateline organization hosted a barbeque on Sunday in honor of suicide survivors.

Marshmallow’s Hope was started after Zachary, the founder’s 14-year-old son, died in September 2018. She now works to make sure that kids know they are not alone.

“This was honestly just to raise awareness and to let the kids know that it’s ok to not be ok,” said Laura Kane, founder and executive director of Marshmallow’s Hope. “We want them to visualize and see, because our program works on a one-on-one basis typically, so we want to bring them all together and show them that they’re not alone, that there are other people going through the same types of troubles.”

Sunday’s barbeque was to give back to the organization’s supporters. It will always be held the weekend of September 16, in remembrance of Zachary. A fundraiser dinner to support their “Hero, Mentor” program will take place on November 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StatelineKids

Family-Friendly Halloween Events in the Stateline

Gather round, it’s time to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year! There are lots of fun Halloween events, both scary and not, happening in the Rockford region this season. From haunted trail walks, to fairytale hayrides, and everything in between, you’re sure to find something fun and festive to do with your family this year. Here’s a list of the upcoming Halloween events in the Stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
Rockford, IL
Society
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford group holds SAFE-T Act information meeting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lot of people have questions about the “Pretrial Justice Act” and what it does exactly, so a stateline group held a meeting Tuesday night to answer those questions. Rockford Urban Ministries and Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice held the information session. State Representative Maurice West supports the act and has […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WEAU-TV 13

$1 million cash bond set for 2nd suspect in Altoona homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide and both are being held on a $1 million cash bond after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Sept. 15 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
ALTOONA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Barbeque#Stateline Organization#Marshmallow S Hope#Nexstar Media Inc
Q985

Illinois Woman Finds Son Put Up For Adoption Thanks To Social Media

Social media can be daunting at times, filled with negativity and misinformation. This isn't always the case as it can be a handy tool. In some cases, the various platforms can create life-changing moments of positivity. An Illinois mother reunited with her son whom she put up for adoption more than 20 years ago is a prime example.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Lewis Lemon Elementary honors first principal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lewis Lemon Elementary School held a ceremony Friday afternoon as the school renamed its library on Friday, September 16 dedicating it to its longtime educator and first principal Jacqueline Gentry Mannery. Mannery was the school’s first principal from 1993 to 1997 and her education career spanned...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
nbc15.com

Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Darren Bailey holds meet-and-greet in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey paid a visit to Rockford Tuesday night. He and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, stopped by Midway Village for a meet-and-greet. Bailey stopped in Peoria and Rock Island earlier to talk about migrants being shipped to Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

28-year-old Rochelle woman named as victim of Sunday fire

ROCHELLE — On Wednesday morning, the Rochelle Police Department released the name of the female victim of a Sunday morning house fire in town. Devin K. Gibbons, 28, of Rochelle passed away as a result of the incident. RPD Chief Eric Higby declined to comment further on the matter...
ROCHELLE, IL
StatelineKids

Teal Pumpkin Participants in the Stateline

In the Stateline area, we want to make sure ALL kids can enjoy Trick or Treating on Halloween. Sometimes, allergies or other issues can prevent children from being able to collect candy. That’s where the Teal Pumpkin Project comes in!. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a movement to raise...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy