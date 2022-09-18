ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead

Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Hacker Leaks Huge Amount Of Grand Theft Auto VI Videos, Screeshots

Rockstar Games has been at work at Grand Theft Auto VI, but some of the early work has been shown off earlier than intended due to a massive hacker leak. A hacker by the name of teapotuberhacker shared an enormous trove of leaked early gameplay footage, screenshots and more online early Sunday morning, with the videos making their way across the internet despite Rockstar’s best efforts to take them down. The Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit has a collection of content here.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto Vi#Internet#Gta#Video Game#Grand Theft Auto Vi Leak
Benzinga

GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character

Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it

After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
The Independent

GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist

A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Grand Theft Auto Hacker Gives Fans a Surprise Sneak Peek

Users and fans of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise got a shocking albeit pleasant surprise this week after hackers reportedly leaked some unreleased footage from its next iteration of the wildly popular "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. The video gaming community was rocked by the emergence online of some...
VIDEO GAMES
thesource.com

Rockstar Games Releases Statement After ‘GTA VI’ Gameplay Leak

Over the weekend, Rockstar Games suffered a leak, sending unfinished gameplay of Grand Theft Auto VI on the Internet. Following the leak, Rockstar released a statement, citing a “network intrusion” error. “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

New PS5 Rumored to Slim Down, Come with Detachable Disc Drive

Sony's PlayStation 5 shed weight in its latest iteration, released earlier this month, and a new rumor says the console will slim down even more next year. A slimmer PS5 will arrive in September 2023, according to a report from Insider Gaming on Monday. The new console is rumored to come without a built-in disc drive. Instead, it will have a detachable disc drive that connects via USB-C in order to keep the aesthetics skinny. Internally, the console will otherwise have the same hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy