Read full article on original website
Related
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
411mania.com
Hacker Leaks Huge Amount Of Grand Theft Auto VI Videos, Screeshots
Rockstar Games has been at work at Grand Theft Auto VI, but some of the early work has been shown off earlier than intended due to a massive hacker leak. A hacker by the name of teapotuberhacker shared an enormous trove of leaked early gameplay footage, screenshots and more online early Sunday morning, with the videos making their way across the internet despite Rockstar’s best efforts to take them down. The Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit has a collection of content here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
wegotthiscovered.com
That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it
After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HHW Gaming: Twitter Says Its A Wrap For Whoever Leaked ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Gameplay Footage
Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks! The post HHW Gaming: Twitter Says Its A Wrap For Whoever Leaked ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Gameplay Footage appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL・
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
NME
Rockstar says ‘GTA 6’ leak is legitimate but won’t cause delays
Rockstar Games has confirmed that videos appearing to contain leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) are legitimate, though says it does not anticipate any major delays as a result. On Sunday (September 18), videos were published that appeared to show early gameplay of GTA 6, which is...
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
Grand Theft Auto Hacker Gives Fans a Surprise Sneak Peek
Users and fans of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise got a shocking albeit pleasant surprise this week after hackers reportedly leaked some unreleased footage from its next iteration of the wildly popular "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. The video gaming community was rocked by the emergence online of some...
Hacker may have just leaked early ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ footage
The hacker also claimed on GTA Forums they are attempting to extort Rockstar in exchange for the remaining unreleased data. Stack CommerceThere are some serious similarities between Rockstar Games' headache and the one experienced by Uber last week.
After A Lot Of People Got Their Hands On Grand Theft Auto 6 Over The Weekend, Rockstar Games Stated The Continuing, Chaotic Situation
The company said in a statement posted on its social networks that it was “very disappointed” to have game data leaked in this manner, but that the disclosure would not cause the project to be delayed. “We recently experienced a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party...
thesource.com
Rockstar Games Releases Statement After ‘GTA VI’ Gameplay Leak
Over the weekend, Rockstar Games suffered a leak, sending unfinished gameplay of Grand Theft Auto VI on the Internet. Following the leak, Rockstar released a statement, citing a “network intrusion” error. “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential...
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
Ninety videos of Rockstar's unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI game surface online in massive leak
The user responsible for leaking clips of an unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI claims there may be more where that came from.
CNET
New PS5 Rumored to Slim Down, Come with Detachable Disc Drive
Sony's PlayStation 5 shed weight in its latest iteration, released earlier this month, and a new rumor says the console will slim down even more next year. A slimmer PS5 will arrive in September 2023, according to a report from Insider Gaming on Monday. The new console is rumored to come without a built-in disc drive. Instead, it will have a detachable disc drive that connects via USB-C in order to keep the aesthetics skinny. Internally, the console will otherwise have the same hardware.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0