California State

SFGate

Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs. Funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in announcing the funding Thursday. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic violence programs and sexual assault programs.
SFGate

Missing 74-Year-Old At-Risk Woman Found

A woman reported missing in Carmel has been found. The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a Silver Alert issued at 1:41 a.m. Thursday for a 74-year-old at-risk woman last seen late Wednesday night in Carmel. The CHP reported in a 2:28 a.m. tweet that Kathleen Acosta has been located. No...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
SFGate

DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
SFGate

NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT. * WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in. * WHERE...The western and southern Adirondacks, Lake George. Saratoga Region, northern Taconics, Helderbergs, Schoharie. Valley and eastern Catskills of eastern New York and the. southern...
ALBANY, NY
SFGate

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will...
ENVIRONMENT

