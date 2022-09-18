A woman reported missing in Carmel has been found. The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a Silver Alert issued at 1:41 a.m. Thursday for a 74-year-old at-risk woman last seen late Wednesday night in Carmel. The CHP reported in a 2:28 a.m. tweet that Kathleen Acosta has been located. No...

