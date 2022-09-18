Gates set to open on 167th fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait.

In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted.

Stemrich Blueberry Farms will be offering an unusual take on food with its blueberry nachos and blueberry chili dogs, and the Flying Cauldron Cafe will be selling its popular PA Dutch taco with mashed potatoes, chicken, and gravy, along with a pumpkin pie waffle taco.

Another new vendor, The Poutinerie, will offer a variety of poutine, including General Tso chicken poutine, crab mac-and-cheese, and jalapeno popper poutine.

Vendors have started to set up on the fairgrounds and rides and games are being assembled ahead of Friday's opening day.

There are a few additional changes this year, officials noted. Because of avian influenza, they won't be bringing in any birds to the poultry barn this year. Instead, the barn will house a sow and piglets, so fairgoers can get a close-up view of the little ones, explained Jeff Ralston, superintendent of poultry, rabbit, and school exhibits.

The Christmas Cafe, which was located between the Horticulture and Agriculture buildings, will become a table and seating area for fairgoers who want to take a rest. Christmas trees, which previously lined the area, have gotten too expensive for farmers to cut down ahead of the Christmas season, explained Scott Edwards, superintendent of horticulture.

Ways to save

Admission is $8 for fairgoers 12 and older, but there are ways to save, according to Jeff Turner, superintendent of ticket collectors. Advanced tickets can be purchased at all 200 Weis Markets locations for $7, as well as at the fair ticket office and the fair's website . In addition, fairgoers who scan QR codes in the parking lot or at the gates to buy tickets will see the same $1 discount.

The fair also offers bulk ticket discounts, including eight tickets for $48, which is a 25% savings, or a weekly badge for $35 that includes one entrance per day for a 46% savings, Turner noted.

Admission on Friday's preview day is just $3; gates open at 2 p.m. Senior Citizen Day, sponsored by the PA Lottery, is Monday. All those 65 and older who show proof of age will be admitted for free. Armed Services Day will be held on Wednesday; for those showing military ID, admission will be free. High-schoolers ages 13-18 can get into the fair for free on Tuesday and Friday, Sept. 30.

Grandstand shows

Friday, Sept. 23: Justin Moore, 8 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 24: Nelly and C&C Music Factory, 7:30 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 25: Toby Mac, 6 p.m.Monday, Sept. 26: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 27: Bullride Mania, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 28: Full-size truck demolition derby, 7 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 29: Central PA Legends racing, 7 p.m.Friday, Sept. 30: Big Rig Series champion pulling, 7 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 30: Championship demolition derby, 1 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 1: Pro Street Truck and Tractor Pull, 7 p.m.

New vendors

Olympus BBQ, 22 E. Ave: cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, french fries, drinksTucci's Tattoo Parlor, 62 Seventh St.: tattoosBeaver Insurance, Education building: health insuranceChainsaw carver Jennifer Black, 104 Ave W and CI: wood crafts, feather earrings, fork jewelry, dream catchersFlavor City Oils, 131 Second St.: flavored oils and vinegars, stuffed olivesAll Thing Custom, 135 Second St.: custom t-shirts, tumblersStemrich Blueberry Farms, 139 Second St.: blueberry cider slushies, huckleberry sweet tea, blueberry chili dogs, blueberry nachosDouble Kun, 98B D Ave.: handbags, sunglasses, wallets, cell phone accessories, jewelry, children's toysRachel's Glitzy Gems, 14 Free Stage Blvd.: lead- and nickel-free jewelryMK Cafe and Catering, 27 11th St.: flavored tea and lemonade with popping fruit-flavored bobaRMKP Expres, 18 Fifth St.: t-shirt, sweatshirts, accessoriesMacNeill Market, 66 Seventh St.: homemade goat milk and hemp seed oil soaps, lip balms, candles, crystals, chimes, tapestriesAction Jackson, 15 Freedom Hall: autographed helmets, photos, jerseysThe Flying Cauldron Cafe, 89 Seventh St.: PA Dutch tacos, BBQ waffle taco, pumpkin pie waffle tacoThe Plant Based Juice Bar, 21 Eighth St.: plant-based burgers, carrot dogs, sloppy JoesLos Jibaritos, 19 Seventh St.: empandas, alcapurria, rellena de papa, cod fritters, fried plantainsTreats Concessions, 86 12th Street and Northeast Extension: cheesecakes, cupcakes, pies, cookies, drinksRCG Crystals, 51 Arts and Crafts building: crystal towers, spheres, small carvings, skulls, dragon headsThe Poutinerie, 41 11th St.: poutine, General Tso chicken poutine, crab mac-and-cheese, jalapeno popper poutineKrazy Mom Krafts, 1 Freedom Hall: epoxy tumblers, wine glasses, beer mugs, bamboo plantsSana Rose Apothecary, 23 Industrial building: handmade soaps, body butters, bath salts, sugar scrubs, bath bombsGlobal Frequency Tech, 15 Industrial building: organic bamboo socks, pain relief lotion, pain relief laser penTiffany's Subs, 46 Eighth St.: hot and cold subs, soups, salads, drinksFreas Winery, Keystone Agricultural building: wines and meadAT&T Blue Link Wireless, 4 Grandstand: AT&T products, cell phones, DirecTV home accessories, hot spotsNittany Laser Creations, 17 Libery Hall: customized laser-etched tumblers and personalized giftsRarity Nails, 19 Freedom Hall: nail polish strips, manicure sets, pedicure paddles, gift setsGray Nation, 12 Education building: apparel, bracelets, candles, umbrellasPampered Chef, 14 Grandstand: kitchen productsCaribbean Touch, 87 12th Street and Northeast Extension: empanadas, hot steak sandwiches, oxtails, jerk chicken, beans and riceMamacita, 34 Machine Row and Northeast Extension: Mexican foodShoe Mate, 53 Freedom Hall: fabricated orthotics for foot, leg, and back painWhite Horse Graphics, 21 Freedom Hall: vinyl graphics, vehicle lettering, signs and bannersBee Creek, 12 Free Stage Blvd.: hickory syrups, bourbon barrel aged raw honey, bourbon barrel smoker chunksGina's Scoops, 11 Free Stage Blvd.: Penn State Creamery ice cream, deep fried ice cream bowlsZenchaser Bonsai, 16 Freedom Hall: bonsai trees, tools, potteryA Perfect Blend Epresso & More, 30 12th St.: breakfast sandwiches, smoked meat sandwichesThe Funnel Cake Kings, 19 Sixth St.: funnel cakesHuck's Grill Shack, 166 11th Street and Northeast Extension: specialty hamburgers and hot dogs, nachos, boiled peanutsKaren's Korner, 11 Arts and Crafts building: chains by the inch made into necklaces, bracelets, or ankle braceletsVeteran's Memorial of Columbia County, 6 Education building: challenge coins, merchant cards, hometown hero bannersLunar Wolf Shoppe, 13 Free Stage Blvd.: bone and preserved insect terrariums, crystals, stonesD's on Wheels, 39 Fifth St.: haluski, Philly cheesesteak, egg rollsAll Belgium, 16 Seventh St.: Belgium waffles with a variety of toppingsJava Momma, 27 Seventh St.: coffeeBeach Band Creations, 43 Industrial building: hand-painted home decor made from reclaimed wood

The fair runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 1. Gates are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m Saturday to Saturday. On Preview Friday, Sept. 23, gates will open at 2 p.m.