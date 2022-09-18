Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggling in Dallas, Trail Cowboys 17-3

Cincinnati struggled in the first half

CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Cowboys 17-3 at halftime. Dallas jumped on Cincinnati early and never trailed in the first half.

Here are some halftime observations:

Slow Start

The Cowboys' offense didn't score a touchdown week. That changed early on Sunday when they drove 75-yards and scored touchdowns on their first two drives.

Cincinnati's offense wasn't much better than the defense. They drove down for a field goal on their opening drive, but Joe Burrow was hit far too often in the first half and didn't have much time to work with.

Burrow was sacked four times in the first half. Dallas also had five tackles for loss.

Questionable Decision

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor decided to punt on 4th-and-6 from the Cowboys' 42-yard line.

Going for it would've made sense. He could've also given Evan McPherson a chance to put points on the board with a 60-yard field goal.

Instead, the Bengals punted and the Cowboys picked up multiple first downs and flipped the field on Cincinnati.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They find a way to protect Burrow. The Cowboys were able to neutralize Cincinnati's weapons in the first half by pressuring Burrow.

Micah Parsons and company made life tough on Cincinnati. That needs to change in the second half. The Bengals need to give Burrow time and he has to find Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and the rest of his weapons.

Cincinnati's defense also needs to get pressure on Cooper Rush. The veteran wasn't sacked in the first half and was only hit three times.

