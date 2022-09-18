ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
9NEWS

Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
People

Boy, 10, Dies from Injuries After Getting Hit by Car While Riding Scooter: 'He Was My Best Friend,' Says Dad

"Our condolences go out to this child's family," the Arvada, Colo., Police Department said in a statement A Colorado community is mourning the loss of a 10-year-old boy who died following a fatal scooter crash on Saturday night.  After spending time with his friends, the boy — identified by family members as Austin Lobato — called his parents to tell them that he was heading home and would be back in five minutes, his father told NBC station KUSA.  When Chad Lobato and his wife heard sirens 20 minutes...
9NEWS

2 sustain minor injuries in downtown Denver apartment fire

DENVER — A multi-family structure fire at Broadway and 16th Avenue is now under control, according to the Denver Fire Department. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. DFD said the fire was contained to one...
cpr.org

Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
9NEWS

Empty beer bottle found in hit-and-run suspect's vehicle

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Editor's note: The name of the suspect has been corrected in this story due to updated information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The man accused of hitting and killing a Weld County sheriff's deputy who was headed to work and then fleeing into a cornfield has previously been convicted of DUI after two separate crashes, including one hit-and-run, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Grandmother, 89, killed in Colorado pit bull attack, police say

GOLDEN, Colo. — An 89-year-old grandmother has died from her injuries after a pit bull attack left her in critical condition last week, authorities said. According to KDVR and KMGH, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a home on West First Avenue in Golden, Colorado. Golden police responded to a report of an animal bite and arrived to find two dogs attacking the woman in the backyard.
The Denver Gazette

89-year-old grandmother attacked by family dogs dies from injuries

An 89-year-old grandmother who was attacked by two family pit bulls died from her injuries Sunday morning, according to Golden Police. Her 12 year old grandson, who was also attacked, has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. Neighbors said the woman, who has not been identified, had driven the two grandchildren who live at the home from school Wednesday when one of them, the 12-year-old, ran screaming and covered with blood from the back yard looking for help. ...
9NEWS

9NEWS

