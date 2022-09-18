Read full article on original website
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 PaymentsCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this monthKristen WaltersBrighton, CO
Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growthNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Airport noise costs Denver millionsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through MarchDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chambers Road in Aurora
A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that never stopped for her when she was crossing the road in Aurora on Wednesday night. According to Aurora Police Department, close to 8:15 p.m., the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection with N Chambers Road and E 12th Ave when she was hit by a vehicle — suspected to be an older white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was making a left turn from 12th Ave onto Chambers when the woman was hit, and the driver in the truck never stopped to help her.Police responded to the scene and found the woman lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. APD says this was the 34th deadly crash in the city since the beginning of 2022. Anyone with information can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000.
Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
Boy, 10, Dies from Injuries After Getting Hit by Car While Riding Scooter: 'He Was My Best Friend,' Says Dad
"Our condolences go out to this child's family," the Arvada, Colo., Police Department said in a statement A Colorado community is mourning the loss of a 10-year-old boy who died following a fatal scooter crash on Saturday night. After spending time with his friends, the boy — identified by family members as Austin Lobato — called his parents to tell them that he was heading home and would be back in five minutes, his father told NBC station KUSA. When Chad Lobato and his wife heard sirens 20 minutes...
I-25 reopens following rollover crash near Thornton Parkway
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway following a rollover crash.
Man dies after being assaulted at park in Colorado, suspect at large
A man died on Sunday after being brutally assaulted at Benedict Fountain Park in Denver, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department. Investigators are now seeking any information from the public that might help identify a suspect. Police first responded to the park at 401 East 20th...
Train crossing where woman in police cruiser was hit has fatal history
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — As state investigators piece together how a woman placed in a police cruiser was hit by a train after an officer parked the cruiser on the tracks, 9NEWS has learned more about the woman and the fatal history of the train crossing. “She was frantically trying...
Father wants answers in deadly pit bull attack
A father is coming forward exclusively to FOX31 and telling us his son was the 12-year-old boy brutally attacked by pit bulls in Golden.
23-year-old Littleton woman missing for 3 days
The Littleton Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
2 sustain minor injuries in downtown Denver apartment fire
DENVER — A multi-family structure fire at Broadway and 16th Avenue is now under control, according to the Denver Fire Department. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. DFD said the fire was contained to one...
Friends, family demand justice for 22-year-old killed by Clear Creek deputy
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several dozen people gathered in a small park in Idaho Springs Tuesday to remember Christian Glass and demand charges for the Clear Creek County deputy who shot and killed him this summer. Body camera video released by the family’s attorney last week showed 22-year-old Glass...
cpr.org
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
"He ran away like a coward": Manhunt underway after hit-and-run kills Colorado deputy
A deputy from the Weld County Sheriff's Office was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday while riding her motorcycle to work, according to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office. The victim has been identified by the sheriff's office as 24-year-old Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. The crash occurred...
Empty beer bottle found in hit-and-run suspect's vehicle
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Editor's note: The name of the suspect has been corrected in this story due to updated information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The man accused of hitting and killing a Weld County sheriff's deputy who was headed to work and then fleeing into a cornfield has previously been convicted of DUI after two separate crashes, including one hit-and-run, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.
10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car
A 10-year-old who was riding a scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
89-year-old woman dies after pit bull attack in Golden
The Golden Police Department says an 89-year-old woman injured in a pit bull attack last week has died.
Grandmother, 89, killed in Colorado pit bull attack, police say
GOLDEN, Colo. — An 89-year-old grandmother has died from her injuries after a pit bull attack left her in critical condition last week, authorities said. According to KDVR and KMGH, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a home on West First Avenue in Golden, Colorado. Golden police responded to a report of an animal bite and arrived to find two dogs attacking the woman in the backyard.
Motorcyclist killed in Brighton crash
The Brighton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
14-year-old found safe after going missing from Adams City High School
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy who was last seen at Adams City High School on Monday.
89-year-old grandmother attacked by family dogs dies from injuries
An 89-year-old grandmother who was attacked by two family pit bulls died from her injuries Sunday morning, according to Golden Police. Her 12 year old grandson, who was also attacked, has been released from the hospital and is resting at home. Neighbors said the woman, who has not been identified, had driven the two grandchildren who live at the home from school Wednesday when one of them, the 12-year-old, ran screaming and covered with blood from the back yard looking for help. ...
Boy shot on Colfax an ‘innocent bystander,’ mom says
The mother of a Denver high school freshman said he was outside a recreation center when gunshots were fired. She said he immediately went to protect his girlfriend when he was shot in the face.
