Read full article on original website
Related
nodawaynews.com
TCW collects children’s hats, gloves
Today’s Civic Women is collecting hats and gloves for children from Monday, September 26 through Friday, October 21. The organization is asking people to recycle gently used children’s hats and gloves in sizes four to nine, gender-neutral colors. New items are also accepted. The hats and gloves will be distributed in Eugene Field Elementary School classrooms.
nodawaynews.com
Nodaway County donates ARPA funds to The Ministry Center
On September 13, The Ministry Center received $66,768 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Nodaway County Commissioners. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker presented the check to The Ministry Center Director Merlin Atkins. Standing around the electric pallet jack purchased with $5,000 are, front: Ministry Center volunteer, Alice Keller, Chair of the Board Kim Mitchell; back: Nodaway County Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, Nodaway County Associate Commissioners Chris Burns and Scott Walk.
nodawaynews.com
Pickering gains identifier number, additional ARPA funds
Pickering City Clerk Milt Sovereign announced at the September 7 city council meeting, that Pickering had received the unique entity identifier number and has received additional ARPA funds in the amount of $14,326.78 and $138.05. He gave an accounting of ARPA funds spent to date: $1,850 for the siren repair,...
nodawaynews.com
Hopkins passes ordinance to increase water, sewage, trash
At the Hopkins City Council meeting, September 12, Ordinance #476, concerning rates, reconnection charges and deposits for water, sewage services and trash pick-up, was read three times and passed unanimously. Water rates for residential users are a minimum charge of $46.30 per month which for the first 1,000 gallons. Over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nodawaynews.com
September 13, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Comments / 0