ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATCH: Joy ride ends with car crashing into pole

By Marcus Hunter, Stuart Rucker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PAZ5_0i0jMwyX00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver’s joy ride comes to an abrupt halt, ending in a crash, after doing doughnuts in a local mall parking lot, and it was all caught on camera.

Saturday night just before 9 p.m., a group of people gathered in the parking lot of the Power Center Academy High School in Hickory Hill located in the Mendenhall Mall.

They were doing doughnuts when one of the drivers crashed into a light pole. The car hit the pole so hard that the entire cement base was lifted out of the asphalt.

Video obtained by WREG shows the crash happening and the people who were watching rush to help the driver.

Paul Price lives across the street from the parking lot. He said people do doughnuts there all the time.

“I came out because I heard the screeching when I went to the fence by the time I made it around to the fence he had crashed into the pole and so it is like every other thing on the weekend,” Price said.

You can still see the tire marks left behind after a group in this parking lot was doing doughnuts. One person we talked to said this is an ongoing problem.

“They ain’t got nothing to do really. I guess they just feel like doing doughnuts is having fun, but really it is dangerous i mean he could have smashed into someone else’s car,” Price said.

We spoke to a man who works for the property owner. After telling us to leave the parking lot, he said they have tried getting the police involved. However, nothing has been done.

Price said police did show up last night, after the accident happened.

“The police, like four squad cars came. They were out there just taking notes,” Price said.

There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Memphis man killed in crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County on Tuesday, September 20. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Gregory Millican, 40, of Memphis, was driving south on MS 27 around 4:30 p.m. in a 2010 Ford Fusion. He collided with a northbound 2020 Hyundai […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Memphis man killed in wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Memphis, Tennessee man was killed in a wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the following vehicles were traveling on Highway 27 just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 40-year-old Gregory Millican of Memphis, TN.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot, critically hurt in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Midtown Memphis Thursday evening, according to Memphis Police. Police said the woman was shot on North Belvedere, just a block away from the Southern College of Optometry. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition around 4:30 p.m., according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend. Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured. Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hill, TN
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“It’s not real”: Arlington family of 17 escapes overnight fire

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Even with two fire hydrants just yards from their property, an Arlington family watched their entire home go up in flames early Wednesday morning. “The fire department said they could have had it out in ten minutes if they would have had water,” said Joel Mercer, who escaped from the home with 16 members of his family. “They had their hands tied behind their back.”
ARLINGTON, TN
WAPT

Man killed in crash involving 3 vehicles

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on MS 27, which involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2024 Peterbilt and a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Fusion...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wreg
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect identified after barricade situation in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a barricade situation in Cordova early Thursday morning, deputies say. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m. The sheriff’s office later said Joe Wilhite, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

Memphis pastor offers to help person who stole his truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis pastor is practicing turning the other cheek by offering to help the person who stole his truck during a community food giveaway. Pastor Ronnie King remembers the initial shock of realizing he was the latest victim of crime right outside Grace Baptist Church on North Manassas in the middle of a church food […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot to death at Hickory Hill apartment identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves one man dead. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified the victim as 27-year-old Michael Germany. Police were dispatched to Cedar Run Apartments around 11 p.m. Tuesday night in the 5900 block of East Point Drive. Police said Germany was initially taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Birthday girl goes out with a bang, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 23-year-old woman told Memphis police she was “turning up for her birthday” when she fired two shots out of a moving car on a downtown street Monday, according to a police statement. Keirra Welch is charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession and possessing a handgun while under the influence. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pastor’s truck stolen off church lot during food giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A North Memphis pastor says he is praying for the person who stole his truck off his church lot in the middle of a community grocery giveaway. Reverend Ronnie King, the pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church on North Manassas, said there was a line of people outside his church picking up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect, victim identified in deadly Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after one person was killed at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Tuesday night. Police responded to the incident at the Cedar Run Apartments in the 5900 Block of East Point Drive at 11:11 p.m. The victim, identified as Micheal Germany III, was located and taken to Regional […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy