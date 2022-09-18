Read full article on original website
DeSantis news – live: Martha’s Vineyard migrant survived torture in Mexico as Delaware flight ‘scam’ revealed
A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants transported from Texas in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administartion for allegedly orchestrating a “fraudulent and discriminatory” scheme.The class action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the governor’s plans for allegedly “luring” migrants with false promises of employment and financial assistance.After the DeSantis administration dismissed reports of a second flight, this time to Delaware, migrants in San Antonio told the Miami-Herald how they were lured to scheduled flight to the state with false promises...
What to know about the proposed public charter school in Carmel
A proposed public charter school in Carmel, the potential first K-8 charter school in Hamilton County, has been met with support and pushback from community members and stakeholders. Valor Classical Academy charter school is seeking authorization to start a K-6 school in the fall of 2023 and possibly use a former Carmel Clay school building. At a public hearing Wednesday night, school choice advocates say they want more affordable choice options in Carmel, while those against said...
Alabama halts execution of Alan Miller over inability to access veins for lethal injection
Alabama called off the execution of Alan Eugene Miller shortly before midnight Friday when his death warrant expired due to issues with administrating the legal injection.
