Top three free agents that could help the Chiefs
After two weeks the Chiefs look like a mostly complete team, but depth is still a concern. Here are three free agents for the team to consider signing. After a short Week 2, it feels as if time is flying by in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Chiefs are 2-0 to start the year, and there has been a ton of promise shown from each positional group, but just as it was heading into the offseason, depth is still a legitimate concern. After a Week 1 blowout victory against the Arizona Cardinals came with a number of significant injuries, the physicality of the Thursday night game against the Chargers got me thinking about what free agents are still available.
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
'You get to impose your will': Browns offensive linemen relish pushing around Steelers
CLEVELAND − There were smiles all around the Browns locker room after their 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. None were bigger than the ones worn by their offensive linemen. If not for those linemen, there might not have been a victory for the Browns to smile about. That's because of the way...
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
Cowboys player trending toward crucial return from injury on Monday vs Giants
The Dallas Cowboys offense appears to be on track to get one of their top players back for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. With Dak Prescott sidelined with a thumb injury, the Dallas Cowboys were given no shot of defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. They managed to pull out a 20-17 victory with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback. Now, the Cowboys have a huge game on Monday Night Football, as they take on their NFC East rivals, the undefeated New York Giants.
The Patriots look like the winners of this big offseason trade
When the Patriots were making moves this offseason, it became apparent they were working to build a faster and younger team overall. But the emphasis on improving the defense in several ways remained a focus throughout the draft and offseason. At the start of free agency in March, it was...
NFL Twitter facepalms over how Al Michaels handled the Deshaun Watson discussion
NFL Twitter was frustrated by the way Al Michaels glossed over the reasons for Deshaun Watson’s suspension and made light of his penalties. The NFL suspended Deshaun Watson for 11 games because the league determined allegations that he sexually assaulted more than 20 massage therapists were credible. There, we...
Celtics officially suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season
The Boston Celtics officially announce that head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for a relationship with a team staff member. On Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season for what was initially described as a violation of organizational guidelines. Later, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Udoka had an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”
