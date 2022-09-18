ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Are ‘Touched’ by Support as They ‘Prepare to Say Our Last Farewell’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iMv1_0i0jMP2g00
Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/Shutterstock

Giving thanks. King Charles III shared a statement on behalf of himself and Queen Consort Camilla to respond to all the sympathetic messages and support given to the royal family amid Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” the new monarch shared on Sunday, September 18, via the royal family’s official Instagram.

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen,” Charles, 73 said in the statement.

After acceding the throne, the king and Camilla, 75, went on a tour of the U.K., making stops in all four countries in the week following his mother’s death. In addition to attending services in Scotland, where Elizabeth died at age 96 on September 8, and England, where she’ll be laid to rest on Monday, September 19, visits were also made to Wales and Northern Ireland.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief,” he concluded.

Sunday night’s statement followed a national moment of silence at 8 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET). Prime Minister Liz Truss stood outside 10 Downing Street with her head bowed for the minute-long tribute, and citizens gathered in Belfast, Blackpool and more cities throughout the U.K. to silently pay tribute, the BBC reports.

Queen Elizabeth’s casket is lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, where the public has lined up for hours to pay their respects to her. Charles and Prince William visited the mourners on Saturday, September 17.

“She’d never believe this, honestly, she really wouldn’t,” the new Prince of Wales said in a video shared by onlookers via Twitter when speaking about how his grandmother would’ve reacted to the massive outpouring of love.

The queen’s coffin will remain in the historic building until Monday when her coffin will be moved to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral service attended by hundreds of world leaders including President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. After the ceremony, a procession will lead the monarch’s remains through London and out to Windsor Castle, where she’ll be buried in a tomb next to Prince Philip, her late husband.

One of Charles’ first proclamations as the new monarch was made on Saturday, September 10, during his meeting with the Ascension Council. He approved two drafts of statements “appointing the day of Her Late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday” across the United Kingdom.

Comments / 5

godsmack
4d ago

who really supports them????over privileged snobs....the guy can't even support his younger son...get rid of Harry because he hates Camilla...

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#King Charles#Uk#Hillsborough#Bst
The List

Royal Family's Former Butler Has Something To Say About William And Harry's Reunion

The sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting the public and looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II brought joy to many. Naturally, too, Twitter monitored the Susssexes' body language as they walked beside William and Kate, putting every action under the microscope and trying to determine if there was hope for the brothers to heal. One Twitter user threw shade at the Daily Mail's negative coverage of William and Harry's feud, writing, "Daily Mail must have just imploded. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Out together in Windsor, looking at the floral tributes. [Two] brothers who lost their grandmother. [Two] wives supporting their husbands."
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial

The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed

As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

214K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy