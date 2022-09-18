Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News
There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News
Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
Buccaneers Reportedly Made "New Decision" With Tom Brady Today
Tom Brady was supposed to have Wednesdays off until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers changed their mind. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady was back practicing on Wednesday after he was originally supposed to be off. It's a new decision that Brady is comfortable with since he felt good enough to practice.
Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Suspension News
On Monday, the NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans one game for his role in a scuffle with the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Speaking on his Let's Go! podcast this week, Tom Brady addressed Evans' suspension. He's not so sure Evans deserved a one-game suspension.
Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts
Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Justin Herbert News
A week ago, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage. The team has listed him as day-to-day since receiving that diagnosis. On Wednesday, it was reported that Herbert didn't throw any passes during the portion of practice that was open to the media. This cast doubt around his status for Week 3 against the Jaguars.
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday
Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
Cardinals Released Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals made a minor change to their roster this Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Andre Baccellia. Baccellia, 25, had two receptions for 12 yards through the first two games of the regular season. Arizona's passing attack isn't exactly reliant on Baccellia. Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, James Conner,...
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Browns Fan News
Over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns lost in epic fashion as the New York Jets stormed back for a 31-30 win. During the late stages of the game, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was walking into the tunnel when he was hit with debris from the stands. Now, according to a statement from the team, they've identified the fan and plan to ban the fan.
Look: Tyreek Hill Has 6-Word Message For Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown was the 112th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning 16 wide receivers were selected before him in the draft process. St. Brown has made it a point to remember all the receivers who were selected ahead of him. During Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, the Detroit wideout made note of the production (or lack thereof) of Dyami Brown — the 82nd overall pick in the 2021 draft.
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage Faces Big Moment Sunday
Over the past few weeks, the football world has been inundated with news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is on the rocks. According to multiple reports, Gisele isn't happy with Tom's decision to come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Despite their rough patch, Brady is reportedly hoping that she'll attend the Buccaneers home game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Look: ESPN Called Out Over Disturbing Brett Favre News
Last week, a welfare-fraud scandal involving former NFL quarterback Brett Favre started gaining national media attention. While several major news outlets have covered the story, some fans and analysts believe certain outlets — particularly ESPN — have not done enough to shed light on the scandal. "ESPN being...
Look: Brian Daboll Has A 3-Word Description For Micah Parsons
Brian Daboll will get his first live glimpse of Micah Parsons as head coach of the New York Giants. After surprisingly opening the season at 2-0, the Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Daboll will become the latest coach tasked with the seemingly impossible dilemma of trying to stymie Dallas' star defender.
Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
Veteran Free Agent Announces He's Signing With Ravens
Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. Pierre-Paul had a visit with the Ravens organization on Wednesday and head coach John Harbaugh expressed interest in signing the 33-year-old pass rusher. Pierre-Paul spent the last four seasons in Tampa Bay, helping the...
