Behind Viral Videos

Lizzo Opens Up About Her Experience Living Out Of A Car In Raw TikTok

By Yashira C.
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo opened up about her experience living out of a car before her success in an emotional TikTok this weekend.

The "About Damn Time" singer was doing a Q&A with fans and one asked her how she stayed positive while living out of a car. Lizzo replied with a video and didn't sugarcoat the experience. She admitted to not staying positive because it was "really hard" and a low point in her life. Later in the video, she shared that what got her through was remembering that this was just one part of her story. Fans praised her in the comments for being honest and not contributing to toxic positivity.

This is one of many reasons why I love Lizzo. 🥰
this is so raw and real. much more impactful than toxic positivity
Positivity culture can be so toxic and unhelpful, thank you for saying this. Life can just be so damn hard sometimes

Watch the TikTok below:

@lizzo

Replying to @hearmyselfthink you’ll get through this ❤️ this is only part of your journey ❤️ you are loved and protected ❤️ if this is your lows then imagine the highs ❤️ I believe in you❤️

♬ 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) - Lizzo

Last month, Lizzo shockingly revealed on the YouTube series Hot Ones that her hit song "About Damn Time" almost didn't make it as a single — but that she changed her mind when she realized how important the message of the song was. “The ‘I’ve been so down and under pressure, I’m way too fine to be this stressed’ — it’s like, hello!" she explained referring to the lyrics. "We needed that right then when I dropped that motherf—-r.”

