Najee Harris Frustrated With Steelers Offensive Struggles

By Stephen Thompson
 4 days ago

Najee Harris blames the Pittsburgh Steelers' lack of success on execution.

PITTSBURGH -- On the heels of a tight 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers were a little deflated. Their defense was once again exceptional, holding their opponent under 20 points while the offense managed just one touchdown.

Starting running back Najee Harris thought the unit improved on some things from Weeks 1 to 2 but said the amount of talent the Steelers have on offense makes their struggles that much more difficult to come to terms with.

"It's really frustrating, especially when you see the talent there," Harris said postgame, "It's part of the process. ... The outcome wasn't what we wanted but I thought we did some good things on third down, better than the last game."

Harris said credit for the offense's ineffectiveness fell mostly to their own execution. It's as simple as playmakers making more plays.

"We just have to execute better and that's on our end. I have to make more plays. I got to do better. The o-line, the receivers, the running backs, we all as a team have to find a way to get in the lab and just find ways to get better and execute."

At certain points, New England adjusted their looks to force the Steelers into plays they preferred but Harris thought that the Steelers should have been able to move the ball regardless.

"Stuff like that is going to happen," he said. "They're going to crowd the box. Sometimes they'll back off to play our receivers and now I have to be better running the ball. And when they crowd the box, now our receivers got to be better. Just a team effort."

The offense found some success playing fast and moving quickly to the line of scrimmage but used it sparingly. While those were some of the bright spots, Harris again said speed is not a cure-all if they cannot successfully complete the catches and runs in front of them.

"I think when we play with pace, we do pretty good. I don't know exactly what it is that made us do that but ... We just got to find ways to execute our plays."

Comments / 21

Lucifer the Light
4d ago

With the High School Offense, the offensive coordinator is running it's no wonder where the frustration is coming from and completely valid.A 3rd grade Pop Warner defense can read the plays...

Reply
5
BigGee
4d ago

Tomlin should’ve retired with Ben you can see that the NFL has passed Mike Tomlin by once again Bill Belichick outcoached Tomlin there’s certainly no genius running the offense

Reply(1)
2
 

