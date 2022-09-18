Lamar was outstanding! Broke records and all! Sad he did all that work and the defense crumbled! We can't get to the superbowl or playoffs like this! Of course Everyone always wants to blame LAMAR but it wasn't on him! Games are played until the end! Period! You can't get sloppy when everyone wants the same thing! It's fight/ fight! Claw/ claw! LAMAR deserves a big payday but, do the team deserve him is the question🤷🏽♀️ LAMAR plays to win! The money will come! He plays for the whole team to win! Defense needs work! Period!!!!!
It wasn't the offense that lost the game. The defense called it in for the season half. They lost the game.
remember harbugh was getting ready to get fired before Lamar came to the team, that’s who saved Harbugh job. Jackson ran out of juice in the 4q and the Defense couldn’t help out, it looks to me they can’t play 4 quarters.
