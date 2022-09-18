ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Montrae Davis
3d ago

Lamar was outstanding! Broke records and all! Sad he did all that work and the defense crumbled! We can't get to the superbowl or playoffs like this! Of course Everyone always wants to blame LAMAR but it wasn't on him! Games are played until the end! Period! You can't get sloppy when everyone wants the same thing! It's fight/ fight! Claw/ claw! LAMAR deserves a big payday but, do the team deserve him is the question🤷🏽‍♀️ LAMAR plays to win! The money will come! He plays for the whole team to win! Defense needs work! Period!!!!!

Dixon Wood
3d ago

It wasn't the offense that lost the game. The defense called it in for the season half. They lost the game.

Marvin Jones
3d ago

remember harbugh was getting ready to get fired before Lamar came to the team, that’s who saved Harbugh job. Jackson ran out of juice in the 4q and the Defense couldn’t help out, it looks to me they can’t play 4 quarters.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ex-Sehawks Richard Sherman, KJ Wright vindicated overPete Caroll’s special treatment of Russell Wilson

Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral

Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
NBA
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills

In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy […] The post Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
NFL
