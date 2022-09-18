2 wounded after shooting at party near University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded two people at a party early Sunday near the University of Arizona.

Campus police say officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a Tucson apartment complex.

Tucson police have taken over the investigation after an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said it’s still unclear what led to the shooting.