Denver, CO

Zuni Street’s Permanently Closed Teatulia Location to Undergo Remodel, Remain Coffee Shop

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 4 days ago
According to a construction permit filed with the city, the building located at 2904 Zuni St, Denver, CO 80211 — home of the former Teatulia — will soon undergo improvements. Project plans for the incoming coffee house are as follows:

“[These are plans for] tenant improvements for an existing tea/coffee shop within an existing building located at the corner of Zuni and 29th Avenue. [The] tenant space is approximately 2,603 square feet. The space will remain a coffee shop without food prep or service. The space will also operate as a community gathering space. Improvements consist of a cafe area, play area, offices, meeting room, and existing restrooms.”

It’s currently unclear as to which coffee company will take over the renovated space; updates are forthcoming.



