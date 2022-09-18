ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Believes Viserys ‘Does the Right Thing’ Firing Otto Hightower

By Amanda Mullen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

TL;DR:

  • King Viserys fires Otto Hightower during House of the Dragon Episode 4.
  • Showrunner Ryan Condal believes Viserys did “the right thing.”
  • Otto Hightower’s plans could live on through his daughter, Alicent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMpdX_0i0jM1Bj00
Paddy Considine and Rhys Ifans in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Ollie Upton/HBO

House of the Dragon has set up another war for the Iron Throne, this time confined to the members of House Targaryen. The Game of Thrones prequel’s early episodes made it seem like Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) would be the primary contenders to succeed Viserys. However, House Hightower has also gotten wrapped up in this fight for the crown. That’s why King Viserys (Paddy Considine) fires his Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), during House of the Dragon Episode 4. And showrunner Ryan Condal believes he did “the right thing.”

King Viserys fires his Hand of the King in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4

That’s right, House of the Dragon Episode 4 sees Viserys getting rid of Otto Hightower — a decision that feels a long time coming, considering how Otto has managed to manipulate the king.

After Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) death during the House of the Dragon premiere, Otto makes sure that Alicent (Emily Carey) gets close to Viserys. He wants his daughter to wed the king, just as he wants her children to sit upon the Iron Throne. Every move Otto makes is toward that goal. And during episode 4, he goes a step too far, telling Viserys about Rhaenyra and Daemon’s tryst in the brothel.

Not only does he anger the king with his sentiment, but he gives himself away — making it clear that he’s had Rhaenyra followed and that he’s interested in ruining her reputation. Rhaenyra brings up this fact when her father confronts her. And realizing Otto doesn’t have the realm’s best interests at heart, he decides to remove him as Hand of the King.

It’s a better way to go than Ned Stark (Sean Bean), but it’s a low point for the characters and their friendship. Of course, Viserys makes the best call he can — and showrunner Ryan Condal stands behind his choice.

Ryan Condal believes Viserys did ‘the right thing’ firing Otto Hightower

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Says the Series Tackles Violence ‘Thoughtfully’

During HBO’s Inside the Episode for House of the Dragon Episode 4, showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal unpacked Viserys’ fallout with Otto Hightower. They confirmed that Otto’s actions come from a place of self-interest. However, Condal also noted that the man cares for his king, even as he uses him to further his own plans.

“In his mind, this amazing thing has dropped into his lap that he can use to ruin her and ensure that Aegon will, not only be named heir, but also ascend the throne,” Condal said of Otto learning about Rhaenyra and Daemon.

He added, “I think Otto wishes that anybody else were tasked with delivering the news than him. Because he really does love Viserys and loves the king and knows it’s going to destroy him to tell him that.”

And because Otto uses Rhaenyra’s error to further his own gain, Condal believes Viserys did the right thing in letting him go. As he put it, the Hand of the King’s judgment was no longer sound:

“He knows that his Hand has been corrupted. Rhaenyra did some things that maybe she shouldn’t have done, but there had to be somebody following her around in order to see them and be able to report them. And she accurately calculates that that had to be Otto, or an agent of Otto, because he’s the one that most stands to gain. And it’s Rhaenyra throwing it in his face that forces him to stare it in the eye. And then he does the right thing as king and lets Otto go, and says, ‘I can no longer trust your judgment.'”

Without Otto, Viserys will need to find a new Hand of the King to advise him. But will we see Otto Hightower in future episodes of House of the Dragon ?

Will Otto Hightower return in later episodes of ‘House of the Dragon’?

House of the Dragon Episode 5 will see Otto Hightower departing from King’s Landing after Viserys’ dismissal. But will the character return later on? It certainly seems likely.

The first official photos released for the series (which you can see in IGN’s tweet above) show Otto and Alicent standing next to one another. The image features Olivia Cooke as Alicent, meaning this moment is set years in the future. That suggests Otto will return to King’s Landing in some capacity. And in the meantime, his mission will live on through Alicent.

HBO’s preview for episode 5 sees Otto telling Alicent to “prepare Aegon to rule.” We know she and Rhaenyra will butt heads over the throne in coming chapters, with Alicent likely to challenge her friend’s succession. So, even if Viserys has dismissed Otto, it’s too late to undo the damage he’s done.

We’ll have to wait and see if Rhaenyra finds a way to prevent the Hightowers from stealing her throne.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: Episode Count and Release Schedule on HBO

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains

When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Emily Carey
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Showrunners#Tl#The House Of The Dragon
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

187K+
Followers
115K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy