Details on Queen Elizabeth’s Cause of Death ‘Likely’ to Have Delayed Release — Expert

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

A royal expert says the cause of death for Queen Elizabeth may not be made public for “weeks, months, or even years.”

Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth had mobility issues.

It’s unclear if and when Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death will be made public following her death at 96 . Ahead, learn more about the late monarch’s health and why an expert says it may even be years until details surrounding her death are revealed.

Queen Elizabeth died ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral Castle after doctors became ‘concerned’

The queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, her beloved estate in Scotland. Around 1:30 p.m. ET, the royal family announced her death with a brief statement.

It read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The queen’s health came into question shortly before her death. Her last public appearance on Sept. 6 sparked some concern. Particularly, as noted by Today , the queen’s bruised hand when appointing politician Liz Truss as prime minister.

Later, on Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying the monarch was “comfortable” and “under medical supervision” after her doctors became “concerned.”

The announcement came one day after Queen Elizabeth canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council as was advised by doctors to rest.

It may be ‘some time’ until Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death is made public, according to expert

Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death may not be revealed for some time, if at all. According to royal expert Sarika Bose, looking at the aftermath of King George VI’s death could indicate what’s to come following the queen’s death.

“Since it took some time before the public found out how the queen’s father died, there is likely to be a delay,” Bose told CBC .

How long could it be until a cause of death for Queen Elizabeth is revealed? “Weeks, months, or even years,” Bose, who is also a lecturer of Victorian literature at the University of British Columbia, estimated.

Meanwhile, details surrounding the death of the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, were revealed in 2021. The Daily Telegraph reported that the Duke of Edinburgh’s official death certificate listed his cause of death as “old age.”

‘Episodic mobility issues’ plagued Queen Elizabeth prior to her death

Although Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, her health had not been a complete mystery before her demise. Months prior to her death, Buckingham Palace described the queen as having “episodic mobility issues.”

Buckingham Palace cited them as why Queen Elizabeth skipped the Opening of Parliament in May 2022. Her son, the now- King Charles III , went in her place. Later in the month, a golf cart aided the queen in touring the Chelsea Flower Show.

In June 2022, Queen Elizabeth’s mobility issues impacted her attendance at Platinum Jubilee celebrations . However, she did make two Buckingham Palace balcony appearances along with other royals.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, England. It will begin at 11 a.m. local time, or 6 a.m ET.

