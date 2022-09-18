ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Georgia’s Rome, TRED launch mobile outdoor pass; free program leads to trails and historic sites

By Severo Avila, Georgia’s Rome, From staff reports, Contributed, Contributed, File
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1asA_0i0jLppf00
The Paris Lake trail at Georgia Highlands College is one of 14 destinations to check off on the Georgia’s Rome Outdoor Pass challenge. Georgia’s Rome

Launching just in time for beautiful fall weather visits, a new “mobile passport” leads participants to scenic trails and historic sites in Floyd County.

The Georgia’s Rome Outdoor Pass is a joint program of the tourism office and local nonprofit TRED (Trails and Recreation for Economic Development). In addition to getting information about outdoor destinations, visitors and area residents can pick up prizes for their adventures.

There are 14 locations throughout Rome and Floyd County to visit on the passport. Check in at six locations to receive a TRED water bottle. Check in at all 14 locations and receive a custom Georgia’s Rome T-shirt.

“Our scenic trails and historic sites are surrounded by lively dining, shopping and entertainment options that make this passport a perfect invitation to enjoy Rome for the first time or get reacquainted and discover something new,” said Kristi Kent, director of communications for Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism.

Here is how it works: Participants sign up for free with their name, email address, and mobile phone number. A link is sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time. There is never anything to download and no bulky apps to take up space on a user’s phone.

“Many of our visitors and residents love outdoor adventures but haven’t experienced all that Georgia’s Rome has to offer. TRED is excited to partner on this project to both showcase and incentivize use of our Rome and Floyd County trails,” said Julie Smith, executive director of TRED.

To access the free Georgia’s Rome Outdoor Pass, visit RomeGeorgia.org/OutdoorPass.

Comments / 1

Related
wbhfradio.org

Four Bartow County Residents Take Home Prize Money from The Arts Festival at Rose Lawn

September 22, 2022. Cartersville, Georgia. – Cash prizes totaling $1,000 were awarded to seven juried artists at the 47th Annual Arts Festival held this past weekend in Cartersville, Georgia. Four of the winning artists, Sharon Camp, Kristina Rhodes, Ed Bryant, and Mia Koerner, live in Bartow County. Awards were presented in two categories, Fine Arts and Heritage Crafts, with the Best in Show chosen as the overall winner regardless of the art medium.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Halloween Events announced for Rome and Floyd

As October draws closer and with that Halloween events have been announced for Rome and Floyd County:. In Downtown Rome a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned for October 31st from 3 to 5 pm. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. This family friendly...
ROME, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
weisradio.com

Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year

Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Rome, GA
Lifestyle
Floyd County, GA
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
thecitymenus.com

Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton

One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CARROLLTON, GA
DeanLand

This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth

PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

GDOT announces nightly Road Closures for paving in Rome

Beginning Monday evening, September 26, 2022, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will have nightly closures for road paving at the intersection of of S.R. 293 and S.R. 53, commonly known in Rome as “Five Points”. Construction of this project is limited to off-peak hours with most of the...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peeping Tom spotted in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Paulding County detectives say there's a Peeping Tom in Oak Glen. A man was caught on camera there peeking through the window of someone's home earlier this week. Detectives are asking that you call their tip line at 770-443-3047 if you...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Travel Guide#Travel Info#Historic Sites#Mobile Phone#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Georgia Highlands College#Rome Office Of Tourism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

City of Calhoun updates progress of new Police Building

In Gordon County, progress continues on the new Calhoun Police Department building located at McDaniel Station Road. The City of Calhoun gave an update on Monday stating that other than a few supply chain issues, the building is mostly complete and the goal is to open the facility in October.
CALHOUN, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Calhoun woman pronounced dead after falling from Cliff in Maine

According to a report by the Gordon Gazette, A Calhoun woman was pronounced dead after she fell off of a cliff in Maine. According to a Scarborough, Maine Police Department media release, just before 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, Sept. 19, Scarborough Communications Center was contacted about a woman who fell approximately 30 feet off a cliff walk edge in Scarborough after a fence that she was leaning against broke.
CALHOUN, GA
WAFF

One lane reopened following early morning DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in a road closure early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on September 22 on Alabama 68. Lanes are currently blocked on the roadway near DeKalb County Road 57.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
2K+
Followers
492
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy