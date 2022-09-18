Georgia’s Rome, TRED launch mobile outdoor pass; free program leads to trails and historic sites

The Paris Lake trail at Georgia Highlands College is one of 14 destinations to check off on the Georgia’s Rome Outdoor Pass challenge. Georgia’s Rome

Launching just in time for beautiful fall weather visits, a new “mobile passport” leads participants to scenic trails and historic sites in Floyd County.

The Georgia’s Rome Outdoor Pass is a joint program of the tourism office and local nonprofit TRED (Trails and Recreation for Economic Development). In addition to getting information about outdoor destinations, visitors and area residents can pick up prizes for their adventures.

There are 14 locations throughout Rome and Floyd County to visit on the passport. Check in at six locations to receive a TRED water bottle. Check in at all 14 locations and receive a custom Georgia’s Rome T-shirt.

“Our scenic trails and historic sites are surrounded by lively dining, shopping and entertainment options that make this passport a perfect invitation to enjoy Rome for the first time or get reacquainted and discover something new,” said Kristi Kent, director of communications for Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism.

Here is how it works: Participants sign up for free with their name, email address, and mobile phone number. A link is sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time. There is never anything to download and no bulky apps to take up space on a user’s phone.

“Many of our visitors and residents love outdoor adventures but haven’t experienced all that Georgia’s Rome has to offer. TRED is excited to partner on this project to both showcase and incentivize use of our Rome and Floyd County trails,” said Julie Smith, executive director of TRED.

To access the free Georgia’s Rome Outdoor Pass, visit RomeGeorgia.org/OutdoorPass.