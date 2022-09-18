ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Wrote Their Vows Together in a Bar

By William DeLong
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are the power parents of country music . Not only are they raising Hayes, now age 2, but they also toured separately while wowing fans in packed venues across the country. Maren Morris was on her Humble Quest tour and Hurd on his self-titled tour for his debut album Pelago finish in the fall of 2022.

If the photos of their parenting skills and performing chops are any indication, both country singers show no signs of slowing down the hits or doting on their son any time soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfcMR_0i0jLnJR00
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Their lives were so hectic at one point, they wrote their wedding vows together in a bar the week of their nuptials.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd wrote their wedding vows a few feet apart in a bar

In an interview in 2021, Morris and Hurd explained what happened in the week leading up to their wedding. For their wedding vows the groom said,

“We went to a bar … We sat at the same table, we’re sitting not far apart, and she’s writing on her laptop and I was writing on my notepad. We wrote our vows in a bar.”

RELATED: Maren Morris Wishes She’d Been Prepared for the ‘Shock’ of a C-Section

The couple didn’t see the vows ahead of their wedding day. Tradition says it’s not good luck to see the bride in her dress before the wedding, but there isn’t much data on sharing wedding vows ahead of revealing them.

“We revealed [our vows] the day of [the wedding],” Morris stated. Everything worked out fantastically.

Maren Morris aimed for ‘sentimental’ and ‘promising things’ in her wedding vows

The Bones singer-songwriter said she aimed for a mix of sentimentality, promising to have a great life together, and humor in her wedding vows.

“I tried to do a mix of really sentimental and promising all these things that I will do for him throughout our lives together. But also adding some levity to it as well. I said, ‘I’ll put up with you constantly watching sports every season … and you will put up with me relentlessly watching Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Awwww. Weddings are all about emotions, especially the funny and lighthearted moments when the bride and groom show each other that marriage is supposed to be fun, joyful, and uplifting at ages 30 and 100.

Maren Morris’ wedding dress was inspired by her mother’s in 1989

Morris and Hurd wed in March 2018 in Nashville (where else would country stars get married before going on tour?), according to Country Living .

In a sweet Instagram post, the bride stated, “My last turn home,” referencing Tim McGraw’s hit song she co-wrote with the country legend. Morris wore a shorter dress with a longer train, similar to what her mom wore in 1989 when she got married.

What’s next for country’s young royals? Both are touring through the fall of 2022. Morris headlines the 2023 edition of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Concert Series in Orlando alongside En Vogue and Ellie Goulding, notes Forbes .

Hurd and his wife have talked about releasing a duet album full of songs they would write together, according to Just Jared . That would be awesome because then Hayes gets to spend time with Mommy and Daddy on tour!

RELATED: Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd’s Relationship Timeline

