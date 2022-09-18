ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31: Instagram Accounts of the 2022 Cast and Their Pro Partners

By Rachel Hunt
 4 days ago

The Dancing with the Stars Season 31 cast finally arrives at Disney+ on September 19, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. The reality TV series is the first show to stream live on the platform. This season has a stellar cast of stars, including Selma Blair, Jordan Sparks, and MTV’s Vinny Guadagnino . The professional dancer list is exciting, too, with the return of two-time mirrorball winner Mark Ballas . For fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite star or pro, we have the complete list of every competitor’s Instagram account below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2cVe_0i0jLlXz00
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Vinny Guadagnino and dancing professional Koko Iwasaki | ABC/Andrew Eccles

Follow the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 2022 cast of pros and partners on Instagram

Although viewers will get to know the dancing partner pairings better as the season progresses, fans can check Instagram to learn more about each competitor in Dancing with the Stars Season 31:

Where and how to watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31:

For Dancing with the Stars Season 31, the long-running show moves exclusively to Disney+ . So, the only way to watch the competition is with a Disney+ subscription or free trial. The app is available on mobile devices, web browsers, game consoles, smart TVs, and many other devices.

DWTS hits the streamer on Sept. 19, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. The series will also be available for streaming immediately following the live airing. New episodes return weekly.

RELATED: Is Charli D’Amelio the Youngest’ Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Ever?

‘Dancing with the Stars’ adds new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro for season 31

In addition to the move to Disney+, Dancing with the Stars Season 31 also adds a new co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro. Tyra Banks returns as co-host alongside Ribeiro — the first time the show has two hosts since ABC fired Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in July 2020.

Ribeiro is not a new face to DWTS — he won the coveted mirrorball in 2014 alongside Witney Carson. Additionally, this fall is not the first time Banks and Ribeiro have worked together. Banks portrayed Will’s childhood friend, Jackie Ames, in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1993.

“I’m excited,” Ribeiro told People . “For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends. To be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We do all hang out together and talk outside of that show.”

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 debuts on Disney+ on Sept. 19, 2022.

RELATED: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Week 1 Fan Rankings and Winner Predictions

