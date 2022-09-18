Read full article on original website
West Genesee girls shutout Liverpool on soccer pitch
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee girls soccer team put an end to Liverpool’s three-game winning streak, shutting out the Warriors on Wednesday night 2-0. Giovanna Vigliotti scored both goals for the Wildcats in the win. West Genesee (3-1-1) returns to action Friday against Saranac at Skaneateles...
CNY Roof Cleaners/ XM Light Installations
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first leaves are just starting to fall, and many Central New Yorkers are in a race against time… trying to get their holiday lighting displays in place before the snow flies. Jeremy Bogan of CNY Roof Cleaners is ready to help save you...
Cross and the Wildcats race past Auburn on the gridiron
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Playing their 4th straight road game to start the season, West Genesee traveled to Auburn and defeated the Maroons 52-14. Francisco Cross scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, helping the Wildcats to the big win. West Genesee (2-2) will play its first home game...
‘Cuse Shutout Colgate On The Road
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men’s soccer extended its win streak to five with a hard-fought 2-0 win over in-state foe Colgate. The five-match win streak is the longest since 2016, and the 7-0-1 start is the best since 2016 as well. After a tense beginning portion of the...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Student-Athlete of the Week: F-M’s Kaylene Noble
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kaylene Noble tried almost every sport growing up but nothing clicked as much as volleyball. “It’s just really fun and it’s a sport I really like to do,” says Kaylene Noble. Being tall gave her a big advantage. In middle school, she...
Syracuse couple stuck in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse natives Wendy and Nelson Sustache were supposed to be on a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico back to Syracuse Sunday. Instead, they got stuck weathering the wrath of Hurricane Fiona from their San Juan condo. The couple has been traveling back and forth between Puerto Rico and the […]
Fall-like air and lake effect moves into CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Storms depart but cool air arrives. Details below. Through the overnight hours, the lake effect machine will slowly wind down but you still should be prepared for showers some of which could be heavy. Winds stay breezy as well, especially along the lakeshore where gusts can still hit 30 mph. Lows tonight fall to the low and mid 40s, with isolated valleys and high elevations reaching down to the upper 30s.
Skaneateles Ski Club gearing up for the season
(WSYR-TV) — The leaves haven’t started falling yet, but we are now just 95 days until the ski season begins at one of Central New York’s hidden gems. The volunteer-run, member-owned non-profit Skaneateles Ski Club has been blazing an icy trail since 1959. They’re putting in a little work this weekend to get ready to open again this winter.
Your Stories Q&A: Still waiting for STAR check? Check your mailbox
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails asking about the status of STAR credit checks. If you are still waiting for your check, check your mailbox because the NY Department of Taxation and Finance sent its latest batch of credits on September 16.
Orange ready for Friday Night Lights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The eyes of the college football world will be on Syracuse on Friday night when it hosts ACC foe Virginia at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Purdue and will look to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018.
Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
Francis House to host “There’s No Place Like Home”
(WSYR-TV) — It’s no doubt one of Central New York’s favorite fundraisers, it’s the Francis House’s “There’s No Place Like Home” event. In fact, it’s attended by more than 2,000 people annually. Francis House provides a home and an extended family...
Mayor Barlow announces walk thru Trunk or Treat
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Mayor Billy Barlow announced on September 20 that the City of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, is hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Families will...
Caz College to host annual BioBlitz event
(WSYR-TV) — School is back in session, and by this time of year, we hope, kids are finding out that learning can be fun. That’s the goal this weekend along Cazenovia Lake, as students from the Environmental Biology program at Cazenovia College stage another BioBlitz educational event. Professor Thad Yorks leads the charge each year.
Winston Gaskin Community Walk set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — Winston Gaskin was Syracuse’s first black pharmacist, and his mission to protect the community lives on in the work of many of the people he touched. The group 100 Black Men of Syracuse will remember the pioneer with the annual Winston Gaskin Community Walk this Saturday.
The REV Theatre is presenting “Ain’t Misbehavin'”
(WSYR-TV) — The great Fats Waller has been gone for nearly 80 years, yet the sounds he laid down at the piano helped lay the groundwork for much of the modern jazz we know today. The REV Theatre will begin showing the classic Fats Waller musical “Ain’t Misbehavin'”, on...
