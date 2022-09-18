Read full article on original website
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls & Randolph past week’s athletic results
Below are the Cannon Falls Bombers and Randolph Rockets athletic results for the past week:. Cannon Falls volleyball added a last minute home match against Caledonia and beat the Warriors 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19). Madi Burr ahd 17 kills, nine digs and six ace blocks while Elle Lind added seven kills and eight ace blocks. Falon Hepola racked up 43 assists and eight digs while Kallie Johnson contributed 11 digs and six kills. Karsyn Winchell had six kills and five digs while libero Kyra Schoenfelder added 12 digs in the back row.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Elementary REAL Deal winners of the week
The Cannon Falls Elementary School REAL Deal winners this week are Jonathan Raway, Kodee Lindahl, Tate Marklevits, Cooper Wille, Clyde Larson, Jack Nelson, and Harmon Wojahn. Not pictured Laura Rezac, special education teacher, and Cathy Stark, behavior interventionist. The REAL Deal classroom award went to Lisa O'Brien's kindergarten class. The No Lion award for a clean classroom went to Brittany Filkins' second grade class and DJ Borgen's fourth grade class.
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown
A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
fox9.com
Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
KIMT
Albert Lea also targeted in nationwide school 'swatting' incident
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Albert Lea High School was also targets during a nationwide swatting incident Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies across the country started receiving automated phone calls regarding a potential threat to schools and local law enforcement was aware of these events and was monitoring the situation. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people facing life-threatening injuries following Gophers game
Two people facing life-threatening injuries after being struck following Gophers game. (Minneapolis, MN) --Two people are reportedly facing life-threatening injuries after being s…
Another Popular TV Reporter Has Said Goodbye to Rochester
Another Popular Television Reporter In Rochester, Minnesota Has Said Goodbye. The sad announcement showed up on Facebook Tuesday, September 20th that a popular reporter at KTTC TV was leaving Rochester, Minnesota. Join us in wishing our Beret Leone KTTC TV farewell as today is her last day at KTTC. Beret...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
KIMT
Missing Rochester teen found safe
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Rochester Police Department asked for the public's help to locate a teen, she has been found safe. Lilah Long, 17, from southeast Rochester, was last heard from Tuesday night and was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday. Police said late Wednesday morning that she was found safe.
KIMT
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Letter to the Editor: Board is a team
I would like to take this moment to introduce myself as a candidate for the Cannon Falls School Board. I currently have a son that attends Cannon Falls Middle School, and my wife and I thought so highly of this school district that we are currently hosting a foreign exchange student for the current school year.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Vasa News: Taste of Welch is in-person again
Cross of Christ Lutheran Church's 31st annual Taste of Welch will return to an in-person event this year, Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. They plan a bake sale and lunch, along with the traditional raffle. Lunch will consist of soups, roast beef sandwiches, coleslaw, assorted desserts,...
2 injured in Highway 15 crash
2 injured in Highway 15 crash
A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
Hwy. 12 closed for 'extended period of time' after semi crash near Maple Plain
Highway 12 is closed for an "extended period of time" Tuesday morning after a semi truck rollover crash. The West Hennepin Police posted at 6 a.m. images of the crash that happened at the eastbound Hwy. 12 and County Road 90 roundabout west of Maple Plain. At this time there's...
