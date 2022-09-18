Read full article on original website
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Tory Lanez Incident
DaBaby has been low-key most of the year -- but the North Carolina native is back with a brand new album and new information about his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. There was once a time when the Houston Hottie and the North Carolina native called themselves each others' industry husband and wife. But things took a turn last year after Megan's enemy, Tory Lanezreleased his song "SKAT" featuring DaBaby, leading Megan to believe that her "Cash Sh*t" collaborator had chosen sides.
Jadakiss Recalls Suge Knight's Random Offer To Sign The LOX
The LOX could've been signed to Death Row at one point, according to Jadakiss. The heavyweight MC recently sat down with the Personal Party Podcast where he recalled a phone call that Sheek Louch received from Suge Knight out of the blue. The Death Row boss expressed interest in inking a deal with the New York trio.
Offset Reaches Out To André 3000 To Collaborate: "I Sent You Three Songs”
Offset says that he's sent several songs to André 3000 in hopes of collaborating with the legendary rapper but has yet to hear back. The Migos rapper discussed his admiration for André 3000 while speaking with Speedy Morman for Complex's “GOAT Talk” series. When asked for...
August Alsina Shares Encouraging Text From His Mom After Tory Lanez Confrontation Video Leaks
As new information about the August Alsina-Tory Lanez beef emerges online, the singer's mother had some words of encouragement for him. The singer faced backlash for the altercation but his mother assured him that he did "nothing wrong." August Alsina performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show at the 2017...
GloRilla Announces "Tomorrow 2" Ft. Cardi B
Some have attempted to discount GloRilla as a one-hit wonder after she dominated the summer with "F.N.F." However, there are many others that feel otherwise. The rapper already landed a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG label while the string of singles she's dropped have maintained steady rotation. "Tomorrow," specifically, has earned praise from many of her fans but it seems that she's readying a sequel alongside Bronx's darling, Cardi B.
Tony Yayo Details Having Bounty On His Head
Tony Yayo recently opened up about having a bounty on his head in the midst of 50 Cent's feuds. The rapper appeared on Vlad TV recently where he discussed the surge in deaths among rappers in places like L.A. before relating it to the dangers he faced during his career.
Roddy Ricch Has A Message For L.A.: "It's Too Much Senseless Violence"
There has been a call for rappers to address the ongoing gun violence that plagues not only our streets but Rap culture. There has been a rise in attacks on artists, and most recently, Hip Hop suffered a loss when PnB Rock was gunned down while at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The Philadelphia rapper was with his girlfriend when an assailant came into the eatery, robbed him, and shot him dead.
J. Cole Trends In Light Of Ime Udoka-Nia Long Cheating Scandal
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble right now, personally and professionally. Last night, it was revealed that Udoka had an affair with a staff member on the Celtics, which is against the team's rules. The relationship was, in fact, consensual, although he still broke an important franchise rule.
Tiffany Haddish Says She "Lost Everything" Because Of Molestation Lawsuit
Her recent legal case may be behind her, but Tiffany Haddish is still feeling the effects of the scandal. Haddish and Spears were sued by two siblings who were children when they were featured in skits with the comedians. The now-adults claimed that the actors groomed and molested them—allegations that both Haddish and Spears denied, separately.
Adam Levine Denies Affair With IG Model But Admits "I Crossed The Line"
He didn't start the week under the impression that he would be at the center of a pop culture scandal, but Adam Levine has been confronted with a viral moment. Instagram model Sumner Stroh shook the table after she shared a TikTok video detailing her alleged affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. Stroh didn't hold back when she spoke about having a sexual relationship with a celebrity "married to a Victoria's Secret model," and later, she uploaded screenshots of their private conversations.
PNB Rock Laid To Rest During Traditional Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Friends and family gathered for the burial service of PNB Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 21st in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper was laid to rest during a service at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. A photo of the service sheet emerged online, reading, "In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022," along with a copy of the Janazah prayer. XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, attended PNB Rock's funeral service, as well.
Future Sells Chunk Of Publishing Rights For Tens Of Millions
When it comes to influential figures in today's rap game, few can hold a candle to Future. Rappers have spoken about him being untouchable in the studio, and the Atlanta trap sound that he helped forge has resulted in an empire of cultural significance and millions upon millions of plays. To commemorate Pluto's contributions to the music landscape, as well as to protect his long and storied career, he has sold his publishing rights to Influence Media Partners.
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Party Together As She Raps "Down In The DMs"
Yo Gotti has been shooting his shot with Angela Simmons since 2015. After namedropping the reality star and socialite on his hit track "Down In The DM," fans have been championing for Simmons to give the Memphis rapper a shot. However, after finding out that Angela was spoken for, rumors began to swirl that Gotti unfollowed the Growing Up Hip Hop star. The CMG founder denied the claims shortly after, insisting that he does in fact still have a crush on Angela.
Boosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would Rat
It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.
Charlamagne Tha God Enjoyed "Watching Everyone Scramble" At "The Breakfast Club" News
The shock surrounding the news that The Breakfast Club would be switching things up may have dissipated, but it's still a hot topic for Charlamagne Tha God. Fans of the long-running morning radio show were stunned when Angela yee tweeted that The Breakfast Club, as we know it, was over. This of course lit up the internet as people speculated about the show's future, but it didn't take long before it was confirmed at Yee was moving on to pursue another project.
Omarion Believes Rick Ross "Could Have Helped More" When He Was Signed To Maybach Music
He's known for his time with B2K and solo career than spawned several hit singles, but there was also a brief era when Omarion was signed to Maybach Music. It may have seemed like an odd pairing at the time, but back in 2012, the singer joined Rick Ross's roster. However, things didn't move forward as hoped for, and during his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, he detailed his unfulfilled expectations from Rozay.
Twitter Reacts To Tory Lanez & August Alsina's Feud, Megan Thee Stallion's Name Brought Up By Many
It was only a matter of time before Megan Thee Stallion's name was dragged into the ongoing online debate about the alleged feud between Tory Lanez and August Alsina. If you haven't heard, the Toronto-born artist has vehemently denied rumours that he and the latter got into a physical fight, even despite the countless receipts that have surfaced online to dispute his innocence.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristian Thompson Knew He Impregnated Another Before Surrogacy
The turbulence of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been well-documented by the media press cycle, but their shared visibility together means that many followers are still holding out hope for them. The on-and-off again couple recently welcomed their second son, this time via surrogacy. But on the latest season of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed some juicy info about how that surrogacy even came about.
Trina To Receive "I Am Hip Hop" Honor At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
After six studio albums and two decades in the game, Trina is finally getting the flowers she deserves. The Miami Queen is often credited by upcoming female rappers as one of the first women in hip hop to "talk that talk" and give the ladies a voice in the game. Yung Miami of the City Girls spoke about the "Single Again" rapper's influence on her life back in 2018. "Trina's like my God-mom, you know," she shared. "Trina grew up like raising me. Like her and my mom was friends back in the day."
