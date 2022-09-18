ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Ambulance crashes at St. Petersburg intersection, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a crash involving a Sunstar ambulance. It occurred at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 34th Street North. It has since reopened to traffic. The collision occurred before 11 a.m. There is no word yet on any injuries. Investigators have...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than eight years after the teen was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair, HCSO was found 90% responsible by a jury, the Joseph family attorney confirmed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

St. Petersburg man dies after Nebraska skydiving accident, police say

CRETE, Neb. - A 34-year-old man from St. Petersburg died after a skydiving accident occurred in Nebraska. According to police, it occurred on Sept. 15 during a tandem jump at Crete Airport. Investigators said 34-year-old William Seale exited the aircraft, paired with an experienced parachutist, identified as 56-year-old Romulo Suarez, who lives in Crete.
CRETE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Cars
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Cars
fox13news.com

Child found wandering in South Pasadena reunited with parents, deputies say

SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. - A young girl was found walking around a Taco Bell in South Pasadena overnight, but her parents have since been located. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, a good Samaritan spotted the child near the fast-food chain, located at 903 Pasadena Avenue South. Deputies released an image of her before 7 a.m.
SOUTH PASADENA, FL
fox13news.com

Accused teen street racer pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager accused of killing another teen while he was drunk and illegally street racing another vehicle pleaded not guilty in a Tampa courtroom on Wednesday. Barely old enough to drive, Austin Lewis, 17, is facing serious felonies that could send him away for decades if convicted.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Police: Bones found among mangroves between Clearwater Beach, Caladesi Island

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department is investigating what appear to be human bones that a county worker found along the isthmus between Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island State Park. Clearwater PD said the county employee called police Thursday morning from a location near 1200 Mandalay Point Road....
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dui#Fox#University Of Tampa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox13news.com

Man on trial for bank robbery, kidnapping and murder

A Tampa judge was forced to declare a mistrial for a man accused of robbing a bank and kidnapping and killing a Valrico grandfather. One of the jurors told the judge right before opening statements that she knew the defendant, James Hanson.
VALRICO, FL
fox13news.com

Venice woman, dog make it out of burning mobile home

VENICE, Fla. - A Venice woman is crediting her smoke detector for saving her life – and her dog's – after a fire destroyed her mobile home early Tuesday morning. That smoke detector was installed three years ago as part of a partnership between Venice Fire Rescue and the Red Cross to place them in local mobile home parks. In fact, when firefighters arrived, the alarm was still chirping as the home was being engulfed and even after the fire was extinguished.
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy