VENICE, Fla. - A Venice woman is crediting her smoke detector for saving her life – and her dog's – after a fire destroyed her mobile home early Tuesday morning. That smoke detector was installed three years ago as part of a partnership between Venice Fire Rescue and the Red Cross to place them in local mobile home parks. In fact, when firefighters arrived, the alarm was still chirping as the home was being engulfed and even after the fire was extinguished.

VENICE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO