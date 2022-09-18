Read full article on original website
Ambulance crashes at St. Petersburg intersection, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a crash involving a Sunstar ambulance. It occurred at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 34th Street North. It has since reopened to traffic. The collision occurred before 11 a.m. There is no word yet on any injuries. Investigators have...
Family of Andrew Joseph III awarded $15 million in wrongful death lawsuit against HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - The family of 14-year-old Andrew Joseph III was awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. More than eight years after the teen was killed trying to cross I-4 after getting kicked out of the Florida State Fair, HCSO was found 90% responsible by a jury, the Joseph family attorney confirmed.
10 vehicles found with slashed tires at Riverview apartment complex, residents say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Ten vehicles were found with slashed tires Thursday morning at a Riverview apartment complex. Neighbors at the Allegro Palm apartment complex said they realized what happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. People were stuck and unable to make it to work. "Work for me is 45 minutes away,...
St. Petersburg man dies after Nebraska skydiving accident, police say
CRETE, Neb. - A 34-year-old man from St. Petersburg died after a skydiving accident occurred in Nebraska. According to police, it occurred on Sept. 15 during a tandem jump at Crete Airport. Investigators said 34-year-old William Seale exited the aircraft, paired with an experienced parachutist, identified as 56-year-old Romulo Suarez, who lives in Crete.
Child found wandering in South Pasadena reunited with parents, deputies say
SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. - A young girl was found walking around a Taco Bell in South Pasadena overnight, but her parents have since been located. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, a good Samaritan spotted the child near the fast-food chain, located at 903 Pasadena Avenue South. Deputies released an image of her before 7 a.m.
Accused teen street racer pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager accused of killing another teen while he was drunk and illegally street racing another vehicle pleaded not guilty in a Tampa courtroom on Wednesday. Barely old enough to drive, Austin Lewis, 17, is facing serious felonies that could send him away for decades if convicted.
Police: Bones found among mangroves between Clearwater Beach, Caladesi Island
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department is investigating what appear to be human bones that a county worker found along the isthmus between Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island State Park. Clearwater PD said the county employee called police Thursday morning from a location near 1200 Mandalay Point Road....
Relief could be coming to Seminole Heights community frustrated by months of construction
TAMPA, Fla. - Relief could be coming to a part of the Seminole Heights community that has been frustrated by months of construction, Tampa City Council members said Thursday. A portion of Florida Avenue is currently shut down and Crest Avenue has been torn up and under construction since late last year.
St. Pete brother, sister arrested for attempted murder after purposely crashing into motorcyclist, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 21-year-old man remains in ‘extremely’ critical condition and two people – a brother and sister – were arrested following the road rage crash that occurred in downtown St. Petersburg over the weekend. On Saturday, police said the motorcyclist was heading east...
Pickup truck slams into crane on construction site near Howard Frankland Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It was a terrifying day on the job for a St. Petersburg bridge worker after he said a speeding pickup truck slammed into the side of his crane. "It could have been so much worse, but for me, it was just crazy traumatic," Greg Carlton, the crane operator, said.
Tampa leaders, power company getting ahead of street flooding, power outage issues
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa city leaders and power company representatives said they've been busy trying to get ahead of street flooding and power outage problems. All that work, though, gets tested during hurricane season, so Tampa Bay city leaders are doing a checklist of their own. "Our stormwater team is...
Online petitions call for parking garage fencing at USF
USF students and alumni are rallying together to convince officials to put fencing around parking garages after the latest on-campus death. It's the second death at a parking garage in less than three years.
Pickup truck slams into crane at St. Pete construction site
A St. Petersburg bridge worker said a speeding pickup truck slammed into the side of his crane at a construction site near the Howard Frankland Bridge. The driver of the truck was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition.
Man sentenced to life in prison for robbing bank, kidnapping and killing Valrico grandfather
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of robbing a bank and kidnapping and killing a Valrico grandfather decided he wanted to plead guilty and skip a trial. The defendant, James Hanson was sentenced to life in prison. This comes after a Tampa judge was forced to declare a mistrial for...
Man on trial for bank robbery, kidnapping and murder
A Tampa judge was forced to declare a mistrial for a man accused of robbing a bank and kidnapping and killing a Valrico grandfather. One of the jurors told the judge right before opening statements that she knew the defendant, James Hanson.
Accused Seminole Heights serial killer's defense team ready for trial next year
TAMPA, Fla. - This October will mark five years since prosecutors said Howell Trae Donaldson went on a random killing spree in Seminole Heights. Now, prosecutors and Donaldson's defense team said they are ready to try one of his cases next year. Donaldson was present during a virtual court hearing...
Blind boy 'sees' firefighters for the first time with hands-on visit at Plant City fire station
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Most kids can instantly recognize a firefighter by their uniform, but it's different for a child who is blind. That all changed for 6-year-old Junie during a recent trip to Plant City Fire Rescue's Station #3 with fellow homeschool students. The group got the chance to...
Venice woman, dog make it out of burning mobile home
VENICE, Fla. - A Venice woman is crediting her smoke detector for saving her life – and her dog's – after a fire destroyed her mobile home early Tuesday morning. That smoke detector was installed three years ago as part of a partnership between Venice Fire Rescue and the Red Cross to place them in local mobile home parks. In fact, when firefighters arrived, the alarm was still chirping as the home was being engulfed and even after the fire was extinguished.
Gary Sinise Foundation builds new home in Brooksville for wounded veteran
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A wounded Bay Area veteran is about to become a new homeowner courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation. If the walls of Army First Sgt. John Borders new home could talk, they would speak words of encouragement, patriotism and encouragement. On Thursday, family and friends of Army...
Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
