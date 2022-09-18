Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. “I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.
The Richland County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Richland Co. couple after the death of a 4-month-old.
WYFF4.com
Head-on crash with 18-wheeler leaves driver dead in South Carolina, troopers say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Newberry. It involved an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Camry. Troopers say the 18-wheeler was driving north...
abccolumbia.com
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
WIS-TV
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
abcnews4.com
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A longtime Columbia-area deputy has been suspended following a dispute that turned into an altercation outside the Richland County magistrate court on Wednesday. According to a statement from Sheriff Leon Lott, Deputy Robert C. Oates has been placed on suspension without pay pending a criminal...
Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence. The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.
WIS-TV
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a recent motorcycle accident on St. Matthews Road. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 p.m. According to Coroner Fisher, Charles William Lutz, 50, of St. Matthews was traveling eastbound on St...
coladaily.com
Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy is suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation. Lott says Robert Oates was placed on suspension following the review of body camera footage of an incident Wednesday. Officials say Oates was involved in an altercation with a man...
live5news.com
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 63-year-old Bessie Durham was found dead shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Durham’s body was located inside a public restroom at the Belk department store. Surveillance footage showed her entering the bathroom on Sept. 15, at around 7 a.m., and was not seen exiting.
Allendale Police Department investigating Jonathan Priester homicide, $5000 reward offered for information
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A reward is being offered in reference to the death of Jonathan Priester. According to the Allendale Police Department, Priester, A.K.A. Papa, was found behind an abandoned residence on Wilson Street in Allendale. The South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) says they were called in by APD on January 25th to investigate […]
WIS-TV
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham who died on Sept. 15. Durham was found dead inside a bathroom at the Belk Store in the Columbiana Mall on Sept. 19 by a co-worker. Fisher said Durham died of natural...
coladaily.com
Irmo police officers were called to a residence in the Rose Oaks neighborhood for a domestic dispute around midnight Wednesday. According to the police department, a resident of the home was struck in the face multiple times with the butt of a handgun by another resident, who left the scene before officers arrived. Irmo Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home to locate the weapon used against the victim. Officers found evidence of on-going drug activity in the home, so they stopped and obtained an additional search warrant.
WIS-TV
Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
WRDW-TV
One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident left one person dead on U.S. Highway 301 on Sunday in Orangeburg County. At 10 a.m., the driver of a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was moving south on U.S. Highway 301 when the vehicle hit the median and overturned into a creek. The...
