Orangeburg County, SC

coladaily.com

Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. “I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence.  The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m.   An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
coladaily.com

Bicycle and motorcycle accidents in Lexington Co. leave two dead

Two individuals in Lexington County were killed this week after separate accidents involving a bicycle and motorcycle. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the bicyclist who died as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle Thursday around 6 a.m. According to the coroner, Larry Gene Davis Jr.,...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputy suspended without pay

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy is suspended without pay pending a criminal investigation. Lott says Robert Oates was placed on suspension following the review of body camera footage of an incident Wednesday. Officials say Oates was involved in an altercation with a man...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 63-year-old Bessie Durham was found dead shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Durham’s body was located inside a public restroom at the Belk department store. Surveillance footage showed her entering the bathroom on Sept. 15, at around 7 a.m., and was not seen exiting.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Irmo domestic violence investigation leads to multiple charges

Irmo police officers were called to a residence in the Rose Oaks neighborhood for a domestic dispute around midnight Wednesday. According to the police department, a resident of the home was struck in the face multiple times with the butt of a handgun by another resident, who left the scene before officers arrived. Irmo Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home to locate the weapon used against the victim. Officers found evidence of on-going drug activity in the home, so they stopped and obtained an additional search warrant.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
IRMO, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident left one person dead on U.S. Highway 301 on Sunday in Orangeburg County. At 10 a.m., the driver of a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was moving south on U.S. Highway 301 when the vehicle hit the median and overturned into a creek. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

